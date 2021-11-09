Newhook Recalled by Colorado Avalanche
November 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transaction.
The following player has been recalled by the Colorado Avalanche:
Pos. Player Team (League)
C Alex Newhook Colorado Avalanche (NHL)
The Eagles will return to action when they travel to take on the Texas Stars on Friday, November 12th at 6:00pm MT at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
