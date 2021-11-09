Admirals Sign Bradley to PTO

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed center Matt Bradley to a professional try-out contract (PTO).

Bradley joins the Admirals from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL where he shows an assist in four games so far this season. The Surrey, BC native led the Swamp Rabbit in scoring last year with 47 points on 21 goals and 26 assists. As a rookie in 2018-19 he helped lead the Newfoundland Growlers to the Kelly Cup Championship alongside Admirals alum Adam Pardy.

In four professional seasons Bradley shows 46 goals and 81 assists for 127 points in 196 games in the ECHL. He has also skated in a pair of contests for the Toronto Marlies in the AHL.

Bradley will look to make his Admirals debut when the team takes on the Manitoba Moose this Wednesday, November 10th at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

