Tuomaala Loaned to Kärpät in Finland

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Samu Tuomaala

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that forward Samu Tuomaala has been loaned from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to Kärpät of the Finnish Liiga. The Flyers also announced the recall of defenseman Nick Seeler from Lehigh Valley.

Tuomaala was the first pick of the Flyers in the 2021 draft when Philadelphia selected him in the second round with the 46th overall pick. The 18-year-old right wing from Oulu, Finland played in two games with the Phantoms this season. Last year he played for the Kärpät Under-20 team in the SM-sarja scoring 15-16-31 in 30 games. He also played five games for the main Kärpät team in the Liiga.

Seeler, 28, has played in nine games with the Philadelphia Flyers this season. He has also appeared on the Phantoms' roster earlier this year but has yet to appear in any games with Lehigh Valley. The Eden Prairie, Minn. native has played in 114 NHL games with Minnesota, Philadelphia and Chicago and also has 112 AHL games with the Iowa Wild in his career scoring 2-17-19.

The Phantoms next play at the Hershey Bears on Wednesday and at the Providence Bruins on Friday. The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return home on Saturday against the Springfield Thunderbirds

Tickets are avilable at PPL Center.com.

