Patriots Outlast Portland in Twelve Innings

July 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bridgewater Township, New Jersey - The Portland Sea Dogs (11-10, 47-43) fall in walk-off fashion to the Somerset Patriots (16-7, 48-44) in 12 innings on Wednesday afternoon.

Roman Anthony extended a seven-game hit streak in multi-hit day. Wikelman Gonzalez whiffed five across 4.0 innings to start while Christopher Troye pitched 2.1 shutout innings in relief.

A pitcher's duel kept the game scoreless until the fourth. Somerset took the 1-0 lead after Rafael Flores grounded into a force out to score Spencer Jones who worked a walk to leadoff the inning.

Portland tied the game at one in the top of the fifth inning. Campbell scored Nick Decker on a sacrifice fly to left field and put Portland on the board.Decker gave the Sea Dogs their first lead with an RBI single in the top of the sixth, 2-1. In the top of the seventh, a stolen base from Campbell (8) along with a throwing error from the catcher allowed Anthony to score after reaching on his second hit of the day.

Max Burt hit a sacrifice fly to center field in the bottom of the seventh to put the Patriots within one, 3-2. Spencer Jones reached on a fielding error to score the tying run and even the score at three.

Tied through nine, the Sea Dogs played into extras. Campbell represented the ghost runner at second in the top of the 10th and came home to score after Blaze Jordan reached on a fielder's choice. The Patriots tied the game at four with an RBI single from Ben Cowles in the bottom of the inning.

In the 11th, both sides had base runners at third base but were retired to keep it even at four. In the 12th, Portland came up empty before the Patriots walked it off in the bottom of the inning with a two-run blast from Flores. With the homer, Somerset took game two, 6-4.

RHP Kevin Stevens (4-0, 2.55 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.2 scoreless and hitless innings while walking one and striking out four. RHP Jacob Webb (6-3, 4.36 ERA) (BS, 4) was issued the loss after pitching 2.2 innings allowing three runs (1 ER) on two hits while walking one and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs return to TD Bank Ballpark, tomorrow, July 25th, 2024 for game three of a six-game series with Somerset Patriots. First pitch for game three is slated for 7:05pm. Portland will give the ball to RHP Isaac Coffey (7-2, 3.58 ERA) while the Patriots will start RHP Trystan Vrieling (7-7, 5.21 ERA).

