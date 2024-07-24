Burhenn's Strong Outing Leads Erie to Fourth Straight Win

The SeaWolves (53-37) secured a fourth consecutive win with a 5-2 victory over Altoona (39-53).

Erie opened the scoring in the second inning when Ben Malgeri blasted a two-run homer against Altoona starter Drake Fellows, giving Erie a 2-0 lead. Malgeri homered in consecutive at bats dating back to Tuesday night.

Altoona got a run back against Erie starter Garrett Burhenn in the third. After singles by Tres Gonzalez and Kervin Pichardo, Charles McAdoo hit an RBI single to cut Erie's lead to 2-1.

In the bottom of the third, Fellows consecutively walked Carlos Mendoza and Hao-Yu Lee to begin the inning. After a passed ball advanced both runners into scoring position, Jake Holton hit a two-run single to make it 4-1. Later in the frame, Chris Meyers clobbered an RBI double to score Holton and make it 5-1. Meyers had two doubles in the game.

McAdoo fell a triple shy of the cycle for Altoona. His solo home run in the sixth inning made it 5-2 Erie.

Burhenn turned in a quality start. He allowed two runs on six hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Matt Seelinger tossed two scoreless innings to bridge the gap to Jake Higginbotham, who tossed a perfect ninth.

Burhenn (4-1) earned the win. Fellows (2-3) took the loss. Higginbotham secured his second save.

Erie extended its winning streak to four games and Altoona's losing streak to five.

The series continues on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. when Wilkel Hernandez faces Po-Yu Chen.

