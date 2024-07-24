New Hampshire Shut out for Fourth Straight Game

July 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (4-17, 34-55) dropped an early afternoon contest to the Reading Fightin Phils (10-12, 41-50) at Delta Dental Stadium Wednesday, 7-0. Fisher Cats pitching struck out 13 batters, but the offense faltered again; the Cats failed to score a run for the fourth straight contest.

New Hampshire right-hander Nick Fraze (L, 0-1) took the ball for the first three innings; other than a solo home run, Fraze held the Fightin Phils in check. The Texas State product struck out six and allowed four total baserunners.

Cade Doughty recorded two of New Hampshire's five hits. Rainer Nuñez bashed his second triple of the year in the bottom of the second. The Fisher Cats' leadoff batters reached base in five separate innings.

Abdiel Mendoza handled the next three frames for the Cats and allowed one run, a solo homer. Mendoza

struck out a batter per inning. Braydon Fisher sat down the side in the seventh. Reading scored five runs in the eighth, three on the line of Andrew Bechtold and two against Jimmy Burnette. Juan Nuñez cleaned up the eighth and faced the minimum in the ninth.

Reading starter Matt Osterberg (W, 3-6) pitched five scoreless innings and struck out six. The Fightin Phils bullpen handled the final four.

The Fightin Phils scored their first run on a Carson Taylor solo home run in the second, and Cade Fergus left the yard in the fifth. With a 2-0 in the top of the eighth, Reading scored five runs on eight hits to blow the game open, 7-0.

New Hampshire and Reading continue their six-game set at Delta Dental Stadium Thursday evening at 6:35 PM EDT. New Hampshire RHP Devereaux Harrison (4-5, 4.25 ERA), coming off a career-high 10 strikeout performance against Harrisburg, takes the hill against Reading right-hander Christian McGowan (0-0, 3.18 ERA).

Thursday night is Boy Bands Night at Delta Dental Stadium, as well as a Thirsty Thursday until the seventh inning. The Fisher Cats also recognize our Oral Health Challenge participants with two free tickets to any child 12 or under who brush and floss for seven days straight, presented by Northeast Delta Dental.

Friday, July 26 advertises A Pure Night of Imagination with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch. On Saturday, July 27, New Hampshire takes the field as the Manchester Buffalo Chicken Tenders PM EDT first pitch with Atlas Fireworks postgame.

Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.