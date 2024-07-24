Flores' Walk-Off Blast In Extras Clinches Patriots Fifth Straight Win

Rafael Flores is greeted by Somerset Patriots teammates after his game-winning home run

The Somerset Patriots won their fifth straight game as they defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 6-4 in walk-off home run fashion on Wednesday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark in game two of a six-game series. Somerset's five game win streak marks its longest of the season. All five wins have come with a margin of victory of two runs or fewer, and the Patriots took the lead in the 6th inning or later in all five games. The Patriots have won six straight home games, their longest home winning streak of the season. The win expands Somerset's Eastern League Northeast Division lead to 2.5 games over Binghamton. With the walk-off, Somerset has had walk-off victories in three of its last eight home games and five times this season.

RHP Luis Velasquez (2.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 BB, 1 K) made his second start of the season and did not factor into a decision. Over his last 13 appearances dating back to the start of June, Velasquez has pitched to a 2.04 ERA with 28 K in 17.2 IP. In three outings vs. POR this season, Velasquez has thrown 4.1 shutout IP with 3 K. In his two starts this season for Somerset serving as an opener, Velasquez has allowed only 1 R on 1 H over 3.1 IP with 4 K.

RHP Kevin Stevens (2.2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 4 K) earned the win, firing 2.2 no-hit innings of relief with 4 K after entering in the 10th. Over his last 24 appearances since 4/27 @REA, Stevens has posted a 1.30 ERA with 39 K in 27.2 IP. Stevens has pitched to a 1.08 ERA in July, allowing only 1 R in 8.1 IP. In three outings vs. POR this season, Stevens has chucked 5 shutout IP, allowing only 2 H with 7 K.

DH Rafael Flores (2-for-6, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R) clubbed a walk-off two-run homer in the 12th inning, his 10th total home run of the season. Wednesday marked Flores's second walk-off hit over his last four games, following his walk-off single vs. ALT on Saturday. Flores's walk-off blast was the Patriots second walk-off homer of the season, and first since Ben Rice's solo clincher on 4/19 vs. HFD. Flores has reached base in seven of his last eight contests, with 5 RBI over his last five games. Flores's 10 HR mark a single season career high. Flores's homer was launched 102.7 MPH off the bat, 350 ft on the fifth pitch of his at-bat while Flores was down 0-2 in the count.

SS Ben Cowles (2-for-6, RBI) recorded his team leading 24th multi-hit performance of the season. Cowles has reached base in seven of his last eight games. The Yankees No. 29 prospect leads all Yankees minor leaguers with 96 H and 25 2B this season, while tying for the organization lead with 37 XBH.

CF Spencer Jones (0-for-2, 4 BB, R) drew a career-high 4 BB in the contest, the most in a single game this season by a Patriot. The Yankees No. 2 prospect has reached safely in five straight games.

