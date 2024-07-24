Fightins Shutout Fisher Cats, Earn Fourth Straight Victory

Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Manchester, NH) - The Fightin Phils (10-13; 41-50) shutout the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (4-17; 34-55) for the second-straight day, with a 7-0 victory on Wednesday afternoon. Reading has now won four straight games, and improves to 4-1 following the All-Star Break. This matches a season-high win streak since June 21-25.

Carson Taylor put the R-Phils on the board in the top of the second inning with a solo home run. Taylor leads the team in homers with 13. Cade Fergus hit his second homer of the season in top of the fifth, extending Reading's lead, 2-0. In the top of the eighth, the Fightins blasted it open as they batted around, scoring five runs in the inning. Justin Crawford's hot stretch continued as he drove in a run with an RBI single. Marcus Lee Sang drove in another run with an RBI triple, to score Crawford. Gabriel Rincones Jr. followed with an RBI single, and Lee Sang crossed the plate. Josh Breaux drove in two runs with an RBI single as Reading took a 7-0 lead.

Matt Osterberg (W, 3-6) had another strong outing on the mound for Reading, as he silenced New Hampshire's bats. He went five scoreless innings, allowed just three hits, walked two and struck out six. Reading pitching continues to hold down the fort, as they have not allowed a run in 22 straight innings, which is a season high.

Nick Fraze suffered the loss (0-1), and went three innings, allowed one earned run on two hits, walked two and struck out six.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Thursday at the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, at 6:35 p.m. TBA/RHP Jean Cabrera will start for Reading, opposite RHP Devereaux Harrison for New Hampshire. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Reading returns home from Tuesday, July 30 through Sunday, August 4, against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Tuesday is the 21st Annual Morning Game, with the first 2,000 adults receiving a Cream Chipped Beef Hat, thanks to Reading Hospital. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday all feature fireworks. Wednesday's show is presented by Beneficial Society Victor Emmanuel II. Thursday's is sponsored by Riverfront Federal Credit Union and Friday's is thanks to PSECU. Saturday is a Tribute to Harry Potter, with the R-Phils wearing Harry Potter Jerseys. The night will end with Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, presented by T-Mobile. The series ends Sunday with a Phillie Phanatic Appearance, presented by Berks County Intermediate Unit.

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

