Bowie Powers Past Akron 4-2
July 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
The Akron RubberDucks and Bowie Baysox donned their COPA identities on Wednesday night as Cangrejos Fantasmas de Chesapeake hit three home runs to power past Perros Calientes de Akron 4-2 at Canal Park.
Turning Point
Cangrejos Fantasmas answered Akron's early home run with one of their own in the third. After Samuel Basallo worked a one-out walk, Dylan Beavers hit a two-run home run to make it 2-1 Cangrejos Fantasmas.
Mound Presence
Tommy Mace got the start for Akron and worked around runners in scoring position in each of the first two innings. After allowing the home run in the third, the right-hander settled in to retire seven of the next eight he faced before allowing a solo home run to end his night in the fifth. In total, Mace worked four and two-thirds innings allowing three runs while striking out four. Lenny Torres Jr. struck out three and allowed one run over an inning and a third. Ross Carver struck out four over two scoreless innings. Mason Hickman worked a scoreless ninth.
Duck Tales
Los Perros Calientes jumped on the board in the bottom of the first. Alexfri Planez launched a two-out solo home run over the ribbon board to make it 1-0 Akron. Los Perros Calientes were held in check until the bottom of the ninth when Milan Tolentino lined a single into left to score CJ Kayfus and make it 4-2 Cangrejos Fantasmas.
Notebook
Planez is now tied with Kahlil Watson for the team lead in home runs with 13...Six of Planez's 13 home runs have given Akron the lead...Akron pitchers have struck out 27 batters over the first two games of the series...Game Time: 2:37...Attendance: 2,929
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Bowie Baysox at Canal Park on Thursday, July 25 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Austin Peterson (3-1, 2.31 ERA) will take the mound against Bowie right-hander Peter Van Loon (0-0, 0.00 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
