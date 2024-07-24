McAdoo Has Massive Day in Curve Defeat

July 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







ERIE, Pa. - Charles McAdoo hit his fifth Double-A home run as part of a three-hit day and started the third triple play in Altoona Curve franchise history, but the Curve fell at Erie, 5-2, on Wednesday afternoon at UPMC Park.

It was the seventh multi-hit game for McAdoo with Altoona. He accounted for all the Curve offense, with an RBI-single in the third inning to score Tres Gonzalez and a solo home run in the sixth. He very nearly hit a second home run in the eighth inning with a double that hit off the wall in left field.

Altoona's triple play came in the bottom of the sixth inning. Chris Meyers led off the inning for Erie with a walk before Ben Malgeri reached on a fielding error by McAdoo at third base. Two pitches later, Julio E. Rodriguez grounded to McAdoo at third base, who stepped on the bag and threw to Kervin Pichardo at second base before the final out was recorded at first by Nick Cimillo. It's the first 5-4-3 triple play in team history. Altoona's last triple play came in 2010.

Drake Fellows allowed all five runs to the SeaWolves in 2.2 innings in the start. Malgeri hit a two-run home run in the second inning before Jake Holton brought two runs home on a single in the third and Chris Meyers followed with an RBI-double.

Emmanuel Chapman tossed 3.1 scoreless innings before J.C. Flowers tossed the final two innings, allowing just one hit.

Altoona continues a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. RHP Po-Yu Chen is slated to start for the Curve with RHP Wilkel Hernandez on the bump for the SeaWolves. The Curve return to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Tuesday, July 31 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

