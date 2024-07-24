Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Hartford

July 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators (8-14) vs Hartford Yard Goats (12-9)

Game 92 - Wednesday, July 24, 7:10 p.m. - Dunkin' Park

RH Michael Cuevas vs RH Chad Dollander

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play the game two of their six-game series tonight at Dunkin' Park.

LAST TIME OUT: The Senators fell to Hartford 5-4 Tuesday night. Hartford hit a grand slam to take the 5-4 lead in the bottom of the 7th inning after the Senators had taken a 4-1 lead in the top of the 7th.

MICHAEL ON THE MOUND: Tonight's starting pitcher Michael Cuevas is coming off another solid start his last time out. In his most recent start, he allowed one earned run in five innings against Richmond. He has allowed just one run in two of his three starts in July, including his start on July 2nd against Altoona when he allowed one run in seven innings after he took a perfect game into the 7th inning.

GRITTY GRISSOM: Marquis Grissom Jr. owns the longest active scoreless streak by a Sens pitcher as he hasn't allowed a run in his last seven innings. He has not given up a run since June 27th and has gone 2-for-2 in save opportunities since then. He has not walked a batter in his last 8.2 innings, or since June 23rd.

PINCKNEY POWER : Andrew Pinckney picked up his 90th hit of the season Tuesday night, giving him the third-most hits in the Eastern League this year.

ALUMNI WATCH: Dylan Crews hit a walk-off single as Rochester defeated Lehigh Valley 4-3 Tuesday night.

ABOUT THE GOATS: The Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies won the Northeast Division in the first half of the season by taking four of six from the Sens. Hartford has nine of the Rockies' Top 30 prospects including: #2 INF Adael Amador; #4 OF Yanquiel Fernandez, #5 OF Zac Veen; #6 1B Sterlin Thompson; #12 SS Ryan Ritter; #14 LHP Carson Palmquist; #16 3B Warming Bernabel; #26 RHP Jaden Hill and #28 RHP Connor Van Scoyoc.

SENATORS ROSTER: The Senators have 25 active players. They've had 48 players (24 pitchers & 24 positions players) appear in a game this season.

PROSPECT WATCH: The Sens active roster includes the following MLB,com Nat Top 30 prospects: #8 OF Daylen Lile ; #17 OF Andrew Pinckney ; #18 RHP Zach Brzykcy ; #19 INF Kevin Made ; #23 OF Jeremy De La Rosa ; #27 RHP Andry Lara & #29 RHP Marquis Grissom, Jr.

COACHING STAFF: Delino DeShields leads the Senators for the 2nd consecutive season. Rigo Beltran is the Senators pitching coach, Jeff Livesey is the hitting coach and Oscar Salazar is the development coach. Rounding out the staff are Don Neidig (Athletic Trainer), Ryan Grose (Strength & Conditioning Coach) & Samantha Unger (Performance Analyst).

