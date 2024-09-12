Senators Manage Early Run in Loss to Reading
September 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Reading Fightin Phils 3-1 Thursday night at FNB Field. Both teams scored single runs in the 1st inning before Reading took the lead with another run in the 2nd, then tacked on another in the 5th. The Sens brought the potential game-winning run to the plate in the bottom of the 9th, but they could not score.
THE BIG PLAY
With the game tied 1-1, Reading's Justin Crawford hit an RBI single in the top of the 2nd to give Reading the 2-1 lead.
FILIBUSTERS
Daylen Lile went 1-for-4 with a leadoff home run in the 1st inning... Samuel Reyes, Matt Cronin, Nash Walters, and Jack Sinclair combined to allow one hit in four scoreless innings in relief... The Senators were outhit 9-3 and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game four of their six-game series Friday at 7:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 6:45 p.m.
