Senators Manage Early Run in Loss to Reading

September 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Reading Fightin Phils 3-1 Thursday night at FNB Field. Both teams scored single runs in the 1st inning before Reading took the lead with another run in the 2nd, then tacked on another in the 5th. The Sens brought the potential game-winning run to the plate in the bottom of the 9th, but they could not score.

THE BIG PLAY

With the game tied 1-1, Reading's Justin Crawford hit an RBI single in the top of the 2nd to give Reading the 2-1 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Daylen Lile went 1-for-4 with a leadoff home run in the 1st inning... Samuel Reyes, Matt Cronin, Nash Walters, and Jack Sinclair combined to allow one hit in four scoreless innings in relief... The Senators were outhit 9-3 and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game four of their six-game series Friday at 7:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 6:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.