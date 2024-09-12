Sea Dogs Lose Third Straight to Binghamton

September 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (40-26, 76-59) were silenced in a 9-0 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (33-33, 68-65) on Thursday night.

Binghamton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third after an RBI single from Rowdey Jordan. The Ponies sent nine to the plate in the top of the fifth bringing five home to score. A three-run homer from Ryan Clifford highlighted the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Binghamton scored three more runs. A two-run blast from Jeremiah Jackson capped the scoring and extended a 9-0 lead.

RHP Nolan McLean (2-8, 4.19 ERA) earned the win pitching 6.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking two and striking out six. LHP Connelly Early (2-3, 4.50 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 4.2 innings allowing six unearned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out six. Robert Kwiatkowski fired 2.1 shutout innings with six strikeouts in relief.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field on Friday, September 13th, 2024 for game four of a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Game four is slated for 6:00pm. Portland will send RHP David Sandlin (0-2, 6.35 ERA) to the mound while Binghamton will start RHP Jordan Geber (4-5, 3.65 ERA) will get the ball for Binghamton.

