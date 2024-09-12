Late Unearned Run Sinks SeaWolves

September 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (75-57) fell 2-1 to Bowie (61-73) thanks to an unearned run in the ninth inning.

Jake Miller made his Double-A debut for the SeaWolves as the starting pitcher. He tossed five scoreless innings, allowing three singles and no walks. He struck out three batters.

Erie loaded the bases with nobody out in the fifth inning against Bowie starter Peter Van Loon on three consecutive walks. Van Loon escaped the inning thanks to a strikeout of Brady Allen and Patrick Lee's double play.

In the sixth, Eric Silva allowed the first run of the game. He walked Luis Valdez to lead off the inning. With one out, Heston Kjerstad smoked a single on a hit-and-run play. Valdez scored from first base, giving Bowie a 1-0 lead.

Erie responded and tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. Austin Murr drew a one-out walk against Logan Rinehart. Murr stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error by Bowie catcher Silas Ardoin. As Gage Workman took a walk, Ardoin threw to third base on a back-pick and threw errantly again, allowing Murr to score the tying run.

Bowie nearly took the lead in the eighth inning against Calvin Coker when Enrique Bradfield Jr. tried to score on Creed Willem's two-out single. Patrick Lee threw out Willems at second base trying to turn his hit into a double before Bradfield Jr. crossed home.

In the ninth, Jake Higginbotham allowed an unearned run to give Bowie the lead. Frederick Bencosme reached on a fielding error by Max Anderson with one out. He scored on Carter Young's RBI double, giving Bowie a 2-1 lead.

Keagan Gillies (1-2) threw two scoreless innings to earn the win. Higginbotham (2-5) was charged with the loss. Kyle Virbitsky threw a perfect ninth inning to collect his first save.

Carlos Peña pitches for Erie against Cameron Weston on Friday at 6:05 p.m. in the fourth game of the series.

