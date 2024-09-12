Five-Error Night Hands Squirrels Loss

September 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

ALTOONA, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels committed five errors and lost to the Altoona Curve, 8-1, on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (63-72, 29-37) dropped their second consecutive game in the season-ending road trip against the Curve (60-75, 31-35).

In the second inning, Matt Frazier hit a solo home run to open a 1-0 lead for the Curve. Termarr Johnson added a two-out, RBI single in the third to extend the Altoona lead to 2-0 against Richmond starter Dylan Cumming (Loss, 6-3).

The Curve went on to score single runs in the fourth and fifth before two-run frames in the sixth and seventh. Richmond scored its lone run after a triple by Carter Howell and a groundout by Jairo Pomares in the top of the seventh.

Altoona reliever Jack Carey (Win, 6-3) threw two scoreless innings to finish the game.

Relievers Trent Harris and Helcris Olivarez made their Flying Squirrels debuts and Hunter Dula pitched his first game for Richmond this year, extending a team-record to 64 players who have seen action for the team this year.

Bryce Eldridge and Andy Thomas each had two hits.

The Flying Squirrels and Curve continue the series on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Right-hander Nick Morreale (1-1, 1.97) will start for Richmond opposed by Altoona lefty Anthony Solometo (1-7, 6.37). First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Movies in the Outfield continues with a showing of "Happy Gilmore" on Sept. 21 and "Hotel Transylvania" on Oct. 12. Tickets and more information are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

