Shields Fans Career High As Fisher Cats Outlast Patriots

September 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots pitcher Ben Shields

The Somerset Patriots fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 5-3 on Thursday night in game three of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark. With a Portland loss, Somerset retains their first-place position in Northeast Division by 0.5 games with three left to play.

LHP Ben Shields (4.2 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 10 K) chucked 4.2 IP of one-run ball with a career-high 10 K. Shields has allowed 2 R or less in each of his last five outings. Shields' 127 K this season are 6th most among Yankees minor leaguers. Since his Double-A promotion on 7/3, Shields ranks among Eastern League leaders with 65 K (3rd), and .212 AVG (7th). Shields' 10 K best his previous career high of 9 K, which he'd matched twice. Shields has fanned 7+ in eight of his 17 starts this season.

RHP Eric Reyzelman (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K) struck out the side in order in the 9th. Reyzelman has not allowed a run over his last nine appearances, over which he's struck out 16 in 9.2 IP with 3 H and 6 BB. Reyzelman topped out at 98.4 MPH on the mound in his perfect frame. Overall this season, Reyzelman has pitched to a 1.19 ERA in 30 outings with 63 K in 37.2 IP.

RF Grant Richardson (2-for-3, RBI, R, BB) notched a pair of hits in the contest, including an RBI single in the 9th inning to cut the deficit to two. Richardson collected his 32nd multi-hit game of the season, second most on the team. Richardson has more multi-hit games (32) than single hit games (26) this season. Richardson has four multi-hit games over his last nine. Over his last 10 games, Richardson is 11-for-36 (.303) with 3 RBI and 6 R.

C Rafael Flores (1-for-3, R, 2B, BB) accounted for Somerset's sole extra base hit of the night.

