Neunborn Tosses a Gem in Fightins Second-Straight Victory over Harrisburg

September 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Harrisburg, PA) - An outstanding pitching performance by Mitch Neunborn (W, 2-1) led the Fightin Phils (27-38; 58-75) to their second-straight victory over the Harrisburg Senators (28-38; 66-69) on Thursday night.

Neunborn was called up to Double-A Reading before the game. The right-hander began the season with Reading but was sent down to High-A Jersey Shore on June 1, and appeared in 14 games for the BlueClaws.

The Fightins got the scoring started in the top of the first, as Ethan Wilson's RBI single allowed Robert Moore to score. The Senators tied the game at one apiece in the bottom of the first, thanks to a solo home run (3) by Daylen Lile.

Justin Crawford continued to produce in clutch situations, as the Fightins retook a 2-1 lead with his RBI single in the top of the second. Carson Taylor gave Reading an insurance run in the top of the fifth, with a sacrifice fly that brought home Cade Fergus.

From there it was all Neunborn, as he tossed six innings, allowed just one earned run on three hits, walked two, and struck out five. Behind him, the bullpen posted a scoreless three innings and struck out five. Reading pitching has held Harrisburg to just one run over the last 18.0 innings.

Andry Lara (L, 9-7) tossed five innings, allowed three earned runs on eight hits, walked none, and struck out five. Andrew Schultz earned the save (6) with a scoreless ninth.

