Four Run First Helps Ducks Beat Goats

September 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron, OH - The Yard Goats scored a run in the top of the first inning, but Akron answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning and went on to beat Hartford 5-1 on Thursday night at Canal Park in Ohio. Parker Messick worked six innings and allowed just one run with eight strikeouts to earn the win for the RubberDucks while sending the Yard Goats to their fifth straight loss. Warming Bernabel drove in the Yard Goats only run with an RBI single, his 64th RBI of the season. Blake Adams pitched well for Hartford and allowed just one earned run in six innings of work.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the first inning off Akron starter Parker Messick. Juan Guerrero walked and moved to second base on Ryan Ritter's sacrifice but. Warming Bernabel knocked him home on a sharp single to right field, giving the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead.

Cooper Ingle began the bottom half of the first inning with a double off Hartford starter Blake Adams. Ingle advanced to third base on Kody Huff's single and scored on CJ Kayfuss' sacrifice fly to tie the game at 1-1. After Adams struck out Aaron Bracho for the second out of the inning, Joe Lampe reached on a fielding error by shortstop Ryan Ritter extending the inning. Alexfri Planez followed with an RBI single, scoring Huff and giving Akron a 2-1 lead. Next Dayan Frias cracked a two-run double to left field and Lampe and Planez both scored to make it 4-1.

The game remained 4-1 from the first through the sixth innings. Hartford's Adams retired ten consecutive batters, including the side in order in the second, third and fourth innings before allowing a hit in the fifth inning. He sat down 15 of the final 17 batters faced in the game in six innings of work.

Akron's Messick also was in a nice groove and retired 14 of the final 16 batters faced in six solid innings and registered eight strikeouts.

The RubberDucks made it 5-1 on a solo homer by Guy Limpscomb in the seventh inning.

The Yard Goats continue a six-game series against the RubberDucks at Canal Park in Ohio on Friday night at 7:05 PM. Cleveland Guardians RHP Carlos Carrasco will start for the RubberDucks on MLB rehab and LHP Sean Sullivan will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app and milb.tv.

Final: Akron 5, Hartford 1

WP: Messick (4-1)

LP: Adams (2-2)

S: none

Time: 2:08

