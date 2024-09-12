Messick Magnificent in Akron's 5-1 Win

September 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Parker Messick struck out eight to guide the Akron RubberDucks past the Hartford Yard Goats 5-1 on Thursday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron answered Hartford first inning offense with a big inning in the bottom half. Cooper Ingle opened the inning with a double before advancing to third on Kody Huff's single. CJ Kayfus lifted a sac-fly to center to score Ingle and tie the game 1-1. Two batters later, Joe Lampe reached on an error to keep the inning alive. Alexfri Planez lined a single into right-center to give Akron the 2-1 lead. Dayan Frias capped the big inning with a two-run double down the line in left to make it 4-1 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Messick settled in after allowing the first inning run to dominate the Yard Goats the rest of night. The left-hander only allowed two more singles the rest of his night and did now allow a runner into scoring position as he finished six innings allowing the one run while striking out eight. Alaska Abney, Magnus Ellerts and Ross Carver each worked scoreless innings to close out Hartford.

Duck Tales

Akron added on to the lead in the seventh. Guy Lipscomb lifted a towering blast to the Modelo Tiki Terrace to make it 5-1 RubberDucks.

Notebook

The 5-1 win was the first game between Hartford and Akron this season decided by more than one run...Messick has struck out five or more in 11 of 14 Double-A outings...Lipscomb's homer was his first in Double-A...Game Time: 2:08...Attendance: 2,195.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Hartford Yard Goats on Friday, September 13 at 7:05 p.m. Guardians right-hander Carlos Carrasco will make a MLB rehab start for Akron against Hartford left-hander Sean Sullivan (1-0, 2.42 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

