Young Delivers Late in Thursday Victory

September 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, PA. - The Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, took down the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a final score of 2-1 on Thursday night from UPMC Park.

With the game tied at one with one out in the ninth and Frederick Bencosme on second, Carter Young doubled him home with his second hit of the game, a line drive into left center against Erie left-hander Jake Higginbotham (L, 2-5) to give the Baysox a 2-1 lead. Of Young's seven hits at Double-A, three have gone for doubles.

Neither side scored through the first five innings due to strong starting pitching from Erie left-hander Jake Miller and Bowie right-hander Peter Van Loon. Miller threw five shutout innings with no walks and three strikeouts in his Double-A debut. Van Loon threw five shutout innings and allowed two hits and three walks over five strikeouts in a no decision. The 25-year-old finishes the season with a 2.66 ERA in 47.1 innings with 61 strikeouts.

Bowie (29-37, 61-73) broke the scoreless tie in the sixth against right-hander Eric Silva. After Luis Valdez drew a leadoff walk, Heston Kjerstad singled him home from first base to give the Baysox a 1-0 lead. The Orioles Major League rehabber has four hits and three RBI through the first three games of the series.

Erie (37-28, 75-57) evened the score in bottom of the sixth after a pair of throwing errors from catcher Silas Ardoin. Austin Murr drew a one out walk, stole second and advanced to third on Ardoin's first throwing error into center field. Murr later scored on a second throwing error from Ardoin, who tried to pick him off at third base and the throw deflected off Murr into left field.

Right-hander Keagan Gillies (W, 1-2) recorded his first win of the season with two perfect innings of relief in the seventh and eighth and right-hander Kyle Virbitsky (S, 1) collected his first Double-A save with a 1-2-3 ninth and two strikeouts.

The Baysox are now 24-18 in one-run games this season.

The Baysox continue their final series of the season against the SeaWolves tomorrow at 6:05 pm from UPMC Park. RHP Cameron Weston (6-9, 3.26 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against LHP Carlos Pena (7-6, 3.57 ERA) for Erie.

The 2025 Baysox home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8 against the Erie SeaWolves at Prince George's Stadium. The rest of the 2025 schedule will be released at a determined date, including road games, game times and a promotional/events schedule.

