Offense Explodes, McLean Shoves to Lead Binghamton in Shutout Win at Portland

September 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

PORTLAND, Maine - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (33-33, 68-65) exploded offensively, and Nolan McLean was dominant in a shutout of the Portland Sea Dogs, 9-0, on Thursday at Hadlock Field. Binghamton has won four-straight games and each of the first three games in this series. It marked Binghamton's 11th shutout of the season.

Binghamton led 1-0 heading into the fifth inning, before exploding for five runs in the frame against Connelly Early (2-3). With runners on first and second base, Matt O'Neill hit an RBI single that made it 2-0. Later in the frame, Ryan Clifford crushed an opposite-field three-run home run with two outs against the left-hander Early, which made it 5-0. It marked Clifford's 18th home run at the Double-A level. Jeremiah Jackson followed with a double and scored on Kevin Parada's RBI single that made it 6-0.

In the ninth inning, Rowdey Jordan drew a walk against Felix Cepeda. Clifford followed with an RBI double that had an exit velocity of 109 miles per hour and made it 7-0. Clifford drove in four runs in the game with a three-run homer, RBI double, and a walk. Jackson followed with a two-run home run over the high left-field wall, which put Binghamton ahead 9-0. It marked Jackson's Eastern League-lead-tying 19th home run.

Nolan McLean (2-8) was dominant in his final start of the 2024 season. McLean earned the win and threw six scoreless innings with six strikeouts, while allowing just two hits and two walks. He tied his career high going six innings and finished his first full professional season strong. After issuing a two-out walk in the second inning, McLean retired 10-straight batters.

Junior Santos struck out three batters and allowed just one walk in two scoreless frames out of the bullpen. Josh Hejka pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout to complete the shutout of Portland (40-26, 76-59).

Binghamton started the scoring in the third inning. O'Neill walked and scored from first base, after Jordan singled and an error was committed.

Postgame Notes: It marked Clifford's third game with at least four runs batted in this season...Jackson went 2-for-5 with two runs batted in and two runs scored, which marked his team-leading 16th multi-RBI game...Parada went 2-for-5 and drove in his fourth run over the last two games, while recording his 22nd multi-hit game...Stanley Consuegra snapped an 0-for-35 skid and with two singles, which marked his ninth multi-hit game...Jaylen Palmer drew a walk and extended his on-base streak to 12 games...McLean, Santos, and Hejka combined to allow just two hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts in the shutout.

