Curve Offense Capitalizes off Squirrels Miscues

September 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - The Curve picked up a second straight win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday night in front of 3,814 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez went 1-for-4 in his third game on major league rehab assignment, catching seven innings in the field.

Matt Fraizer led Altoona's offense with a two-hit day, including an opposite field solo homer to start the scoring in the second inning. Fraizer added a double and a bases loaded walk as the Curve steadily built their lead. Altoona plated at least one run in six consecutive innings from the second through the seventh. Yoyner Fajardo reached base safely in all five of his plate appearances as the team's leadoff hitter, picking up two singles and a pair of walks to set the table for the Curve offense.

Infielder Termarr Johnson added two runs batted in in the win, driving home a run with a single in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

On the mound, Emmanuel Chapman started a bullpen day for the Curve and tossed three scoreless innings in his seventh start of the campaign. Blake Townsend followed with two scoreless innings of relief before Cy Nielson tossed two innings earning a pair of strikeouts. Jack Carey polished off the win, facing just six hitters in two scoreless frames.

Altoona continues their series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday night at PNG Field. LHP Anthony Solometo is slated to start the game for Altoona, with RHP Nick Morreale slated to start for the Flying Squirrels.

