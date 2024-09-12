September 12, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

'DOGS DROP TWO STRAIGHT The Portland Sea Dogs drop second straight with 8-4 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday night. Elih Marrero smoked his sixth homer in a multi-hit night. Blaze Jordan recorded his second multi-hit night of the series going 2-4 with an RBI while notching his fourth consecutive multi-hit night. Abraham Liendo went 3-3 with an RBI and a walk. Ryan Clifford put Binghamton on the board first with an RBI single in the top of the first. A two-run blast from Kevin Parada in the top of the second extended a 3-0 lead. Blaze Jordan put Portland on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning, driving in Nathan Hickey who reached on a double (10). Parada hit an RBI single in the top of the fourth to extend a three-run lead. Marrero launched his sixth homer to right field in the bottom of the fourth inning. The two-run shot to the bullpen put Portlandb within one. Matt Rudick doubled in the top of the fifth to extend a 5-3 lead but Ahbram Liendo hit an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning to put Portand within one. The Rumble Ponies scored two in the top of the seventh after Mateo Gil doubled while Jaylen Palmer scored on an error. Jett Williams hit an RBI single to score Gil and extend a 7-4 lead. Palmer hit an RBI single in the eighth inning to double the lead, 8-4.

BLAZE IS ON FIRE Blaze Jordan is currently hitting .429 over his last five game with 7 RBI for the Sea Dogs. After another multi-hit night last night, he has now recorded four consecutive multi-hit games. He is hitting .333 across nine games in September with three doubles and a .353 OBP.

CEPEDA CLOSES THE DOOR RHP Felix Cepeda was reinstated from the IL ahead of the series finale in New Hampshire and earned his Eastern League-leading 14th save of the season in his first outing back. With 1.0 perfect inning with one strikeout in the ninth on Sunday, Cepeda is 14/18 in save opportunities this season. The second most saves belongs to both Jack Leftwich in Akron (10) and Tommy McCollum in Reading (10).

WELCOME TO PORTLAND Portland made a host of roster moves prior to the series opener. Outfielder, Corey Rosier was promoted to Triple-A Worcester while infielder Bryan Gonzalez and catcher Ronald Rosario were promoted from High-A Greenville. Right handed pitchers Tyler Uberstine and Blake Wehunt were also both promoted from High-A Greenville.

PONIES IN PORTLAND The Portland Sea Dogs will host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies this week at Hadlock Field for the final series of the regular season. Portland owns a 10-10 record against Binghamton this season overall but owns a 1-7 record against the Ponies at home. It will mark the last of four series with Binghamton this season.

WHERE DO WE STAND With a loss last night, the Portland Sea Dogs fell to second place, 0.5 game behind the Somerset Patriots. The Hartford Yard Goats rank third, 5.0 games out but already clinched the first half title. With the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 8.5 games out, the Reading Fightin Phils 14.5 back and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 19.0 games out, the second half title is between Portland and Somerset with four to play.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 12, 2005 - The Sea Dogs took Game 1 of the Eastern League Championship Series with a 6-4 victory at Hadlock Field...Jon Lester beat Jeremy Sowers with six strong innings on four hits, three runs (one earned) and six strikeouts...Chris Durbin had three hits, including a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning...Jeremy West had two hits, including 2 RBI.

PITCHING PREVIEW LHP Connelly Early will have the start in game three of the series in what will be his eighth start with the Sea Dogs. He last pitched on September 6th in New Hampshire where he tossed 6.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while striking out nine. He did not issue a walk.

