Senators Rally to Win Season Finale
September 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 4-2 in comeback fashion Sunday afternoon at FNB Field to end the season. Harrisburg trailed 2-0 until the Sens rallied for four runs in the bottom of the 8th inning to take the 4-2 lead.
THE BIG PLAY
In the bottom of the 8th inning the Sens loaded the bases while trailing 2-1 when Cortland Lawson hit a bases-clearing double to put the Sens in front 4-2.
FILIBUSTERS
Cortland Lawson went 1-for-4 with three RBIs... Yohandy Morales, Trey Harris, and Paul Witt recorded multi-hit games... Samuel Reyes, Kyle Luckham, and Jack Sinclair combined to throw 4.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen... Jack Sinclair earned the save, his eighth of the season... The Sens finished the season with a 68-70 record overall and a 30-39 record in the second half.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators open the 2025 season on Friday, April 4 at Erie and play their home opener Tuesday, April 8 against Richmond.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from September 15, 2024
- Fisher Cats' 2024 Season Concludes - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Portland Falls in Series Finale and Misses out on Playoffs - Portland Sea Dogs
- Yard Goats Playoff Series to Begin Tuesday - Hartford Yard Goats
- Fightin Phils Drop Season Finale to Harrisburg - Reading Fightin Phils
- Parada and Rudick Homer in Ninth, Binghamton Blanks Portland in Season Finale - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Senators Rally to Win Season Finale - Harrisburg Senators
- Flying Squirrels Close 2024 Season with 5-1 Loss - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Sea Dogs Announce 2004 Team Awards - Portland Sea Dogs
- September 15, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Harrisburg Senators Stories
- Senators Rally to Win Season Finale
- Senators Blanked by Reading
- Senators Outdistance Reading Friday Night
- Senators Manage Early Run in Loss to Reading
- Bats Silent in Shutout Defeat