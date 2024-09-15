Senators Rally to Win Season Finale

September 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 4-2 in comeback fashion Sunday afternoon at FNB Field to end the season. Harrisburg trailed 2-0 until the Sens rallied for four runs in the bottom of the 8th inning to take the 4-2 lead.

THE BIG PLAY

In the bottom of the 8th inning the Sens loaded the bases while trailing 2-1 when Cortland Lawson hit a bases-clearing double to put the Sens in front 4-2.

FILIBUSTERS

Cortland Lawson went 1-for-4 with three RBIs... Yohandy Morales, Trey Harris, and Paul Witt recorded multi-hit games... Samuel Reyes, Kyle Luckham, and Jack Sinclair combined to throw 4.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen... Jack Sinclair earned the save, his eighth of the season... The Sens finished the season with a 68-70 record overall and a 30-39 record in the second half.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators open the 2025 season on Friday, April 4 at Erie and play their home opener Tuesday, April 8 against Richmond.

