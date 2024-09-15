Flying Squirrels Close 2024 Season with 5-1 Loss

September 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ALTOONA, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost their season finale to the Altoona Curve, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (64-74, 30-39) lost four-of-six on the road against the Curve (62-76, 33-36) to close the season.

In the top of the first inning, Turner Hill led off with a walk, moved to second on a groundout and swiped third for his 30th stolen base of the year across three levels, third-most in the Giants organization. He came in to score on a single by Matt Higgins to open a 1-0 Flying Squirrels lead.

The Curve tied the score, 1-1, in the bottom of the fourth inning. Endy Rodriguez led off with a walk, moved to third on a single by Nick Cimillo and scored on a groundout by Kervin Pichardo.

Jase Bowen moved Altoona ahead, 2-1, with a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the fifth against Richmond starter Jack Choate (Loss, 1-4). Two pitches later, Eli Wilson hit a solo homer to left to push the Curve lead to 3-1.

Later in the fifth, Nick Cimillo tripled home Rodriguez to extend the Altoona lead to three runs. Wilson added an RBI single in the sixth to move the score to 5-1.

Richmond relievers Seth Corry and Will Bednar each pitched a scoreless inning to close the game.

Altoona relievers Blake Townsend (Win, 1-0), J.C. Flowers and Cy Nielson held the Flying Squirrels to one hit over the final six innings.

The Flying Squirrels open the 2025 season at The Diamond on Friday, April 4 against the Akron RubberDucks. Full-Season Memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now. The full 2025 Flying Squirrels schedule can be found here.

Movies in the Outfield continues with a showing of "Happy Gilmore" on Sept. 21 and "Hotel Transylvania" on Oct. 12. Tickets and more information are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.