Fightin Phils Drop Season Finale to Harrisburg

September 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Harrisburg, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (28-41; 59-79) dropped the final game of the 2024 season to the Harrisburg Senators (30-39; 68-70) on Sunday afternoon from FNB Field. With the loss, Reading splits the final series of the season at Harrisburg.

Reading struck first with two runs in the top of the second inning off Senators' starter Trevor Williams, who was making a Major League rehab appearance for the second time this week. Gabriel Rincones Jr. led off the inning with a single and Robert Moore followed with a single. A double steal moved the runners to second and third. Zach Arnold followed with a single to score Rincones for Arnold's first Double-A RBI. With Moore on third, Ethan Wilson scored him with a fielders' choice to make it 2-0.

Matt Osterberg was excellent in his first start for Reading since July 24. Osterberg tossed four-shutout innings, scattering five hits and striking out two. Behind Osterberg, Jack Dallas went two-scoreless frames and Wesley Moore followed with a perfect seventh inning.

Harrisburg fought back in the bottom of the eighth inning after being held off the scoreboard all day long against Gunner Mayer (L, 0-1). Daylen Lile led off with a single, then stole second. With one out, Yohandy Morales singled to score Like and make it 2-1, with Reading still on top.

Trey Harris followed Morales with a single to put runners on first and second with two outs. Cayden Wallace hit a ground ball to third that was bobbled by Zach Arnold for an error and loaded the bases. Mayer was able to strike out Paul Witt, but Cortland Lawson hit a three-run double to put Harrisburg up 4-2. Three-of-four runs allowed by Mayer were not earned.

Harrisburg's bullpen was excellent. Samuel Reyes followed Williams with 1.2-scoreless innings. Kyle Luckham (W, 5-8) was next and kept the Fightin Phils' bats quiet with two-shutout frames. Jack Sinclair (S, 8) came in after the Senators grabbed the lead and sent Reading down 1-2-3 to secure the season-ending victory for Harrisburg.

Despite the loss, Reading still won the season-series over Harrisburg, 7-5. This marks the second-straight season the R-Phils won the season series over the Senators 7-5. Reading also matched 2023's win total at 59.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2025 season against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox on Friday, April 4, 2025. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are now available. For more information, go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.