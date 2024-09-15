September 15, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

September 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







DOUBLE THE 'DOGS DUBS The Portland Sea Dogs win second straight with 4-2 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday night. Blaze Jordan had a perfect night at the plate going 3-3 with a pair of RBI while Mikey Romero went 2-4 with an RBI. Portland struck first in the bottom of the first after an RBI single from Jordan. In the bottom of the fifth, Nathan Hickey hit an RBI single to score Nick Decker. A sacrifice fly from Jordan to left field scored Hickey to extend a 3-0 lead. Romero smoked an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to put Portland up by four. Binghamton scored their first run of the day on a solo homer from Kevin Parada in the top of the ninth. An RBI single from Stanely Consuegra had the Ponies threatening but Portland held on, 4-2.

MOST VALUBALE PLAYER- ROMAN ANTHONY Despite being one of the youngest players in Double-A, 20-year- old Roman Anthony was a standout player from the first game of the season. Anthony appeared in 84 games for Portland, hitting .269 with 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 45 RBI. He also stole 16 bases and slashed .367/.489/.856. He was promoted to Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on August 12th and continues to lead the Eastern League in slugging and on base percentage.

PITCHER OF THE YEAR- ISAAC COFFEY In 21 starts this season, Isaac Coffey quickly set himself apart as one of the top pitchers not only in the Sea Dogs rotation but in Double-A. Coffey leads Double-A in winning percentage (.733), ranks third in wins (11) and strikeouts (148), fourth in average (.215) and seventh in ERA (3.17). In the Eastern League, he leads in strikeouts and winning percentage, is second in average, third in ERA and wins, and fifth in WHIP (1.23). He leads the Sea Dogs in eight statistical categories.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR- KRISTIAN CAMPBELL Kristian Campbell burst onto the scene at the Double-A level, quickly dazzling with highlight reel plays after his promotion to the level on June 4th. The true second baseman made 15 starts at the position while displaying versatility with 21 starts at shortstop, one at third base, and 11 in center field. Across a combined 57 chances at the four positions, Campbell recorded just four errors with the Sea Dogs. After predominantly playing second base in college at Georgia Tech, Campbell seamlessly excelled in center field to record a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage across 11 starts. Campbell earned three Eastern League honors during his time with the Sea Dogs.

CHARLIE ESHBACH-CITIZEN OF THE YEAR- ELIH MARRERO After spending time across parts of three seasons with the Sea Dogs in the city of Portland, Elih Marrero has consistently displayed leadership and character to become a fan favorite amongst Hadlock Field. Marrero spends time connecting with fans during season ticket holder events and community events while consistently volunteering his time to help support various Sea Dogs promotions through video board pieces and in-game content to add to the fan experience at Hadlock Field.

WHERE DO WE STAND With a win last night, the Portland Sea Dogs remain in second place, 0.5 game behind the Somerset Patriots. The second half title is between Portland and Somerset with one to play.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 15, 1996 - The Sea Dogs met the Harrisburg Senators in Portland's first appearance in the Eastern League Championship Series...Harrisburg took the first two games in Harrisburg, 15-3 and 3-2...In Game 3 of the ELCS, Portland defeated the Senators, 8-5...Greg Mix earned the win for Portland and "Wild" Bill Hurst notched the save.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Caleb Bolden will have the start in the series finale in what will be his tenth start and 21st appearance with the Sea Dogs. He last pitched on September 7th in New Hampshire where he tossed 3.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out four. He did not issue a walk. Bolden has faced Binghamton three times this season, one of which was a start where he has notched a perfect 0.00 ERA across 8.0 combined innings. He has allowed three hits and two walks while striking out 12 to hold the Ponies to a .120 average against him which is the lowest of Sea Dogs pitchers against Binghamton.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.