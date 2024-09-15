Yard Goats Playoff Series to Begin Tuesday

September 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, will begin its first ever Eastern League playoff series on the road in Somerset, New Jersey on Tuesday night at 6:35 PM. The Yard Goats will battle the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, in a best of three series for the Northeast Division Championship with Game 2 at Dunkin' Park on Thursday, September 19th (7:10 PM) and the decisive Game 3 (if necessary) at Dunkin' Park on Friday, September 19th (7:10 PM). The winner of the Divisional Championship will advance to the best of three Eastern League Championship series which will begin next Sunday. The Yard Goats won the first half Championship and Somerset clinched the second half title beating out the Portland Sea Dogs.

The Yard Goats and the Hartford Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Playoff Watch Party on Tuesday, September 17th at 5:00 PM on Pratt Street in Hartford. Fans are invited to watch the Yard Goats first-ever playoff game on the big screen and can participate in raffles, face painting and photos with team mascots Chompers and Chew Chew. This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are on sale for the September 19th game and the potential September 20th game in Hartford. Tickets are available online (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or in person at the Click-it-or-Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

Eastern League Northeast Division Finals

Game One: Tuesday, September 17th (6:35 PM) Yard Goats @ Somerset (TD Ballpark) N.J.

Game Two: Thursday, September 19th (7:10 PM) Yard Goats vs Somerset (Dunkin' Park)

*Game Three Friday, September 20th (7:10 PM) Yard Goats vs Somerset (Dunkin' Park)

(*if necessary)

