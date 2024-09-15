Murr's Two-Way Effort Leads Erie to a Wild, Season-Ending Walk-Off

The SeaWolves (77-58) finished the regular season with a wild, 5-4 walk-off win over Bowie (62-75) in 10 innings.

Angel Reyes started a bullpen day for Erie and struggled early. Enrique Bradfield Jr. singled to begin the game and stole both second and third base. Dylan Beavers singled him home, giving Bowie a 1-0 lead. Later in the frame, Creed Willems doubled home Beavers to make it 2-0.

Erie tallied an unearned run against Bowie starter Patrick Reilly in the fourth. Chris Meyers walked. With two out, Luis Santana hit a fly ball to left fielder Douglas Hodo III which he dropped. The error allowed Meyers to score, making it 2-1.

In the fifth, Erie got consecutive singles from Josh Crouch and Peyton Graham to begin the frame. A throwing error by Reilly advanced Crouch and Graham to third and second with none out. Bradley Brehmer entered for Reilly and hit Patrick Lee to load the bases. Austin Murr singled home Crouch to tie the game at 2-2. Max Anderson hit into a double play to score Graham to give Erie a 3-2 lead.

Joel Peguero, Eric Silva, and Calvin Coker threw scoreless relief for Erie. CJ Weins struck out the side in the eighth inning and returned to finish the game in the ninth. In the ninth, Frederick Bencosme led off with a double. With two out, he scored on a wild pitch by Weins to tie the game at 3-3.

In the 10th inning, Erie's first baseman Austin Murr pitched for the SeaWolves because the SeaWolves had no more available relievers. Murr picked off Bradfield Jr., who was the free runner, for the first out. Hodo walked with two out and stole second. He scored on a single by Willems.

Murr led off the bottom of the 10th against Keagan Gillies with Lee as the free runner. Murr tripled to the fence in right-center to tie the game. Bencosme's relay throw to third base on the triple got away from Ryan Higgins, which allowed Murr to trot home with the winning run.

Murr (1-0) ended the game with his bat and also earned the win. Gillies (1-3) took the loss.

Erie faces Akron in the first game of the Eastern League Division Series on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Canal Park.

