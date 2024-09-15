Portland Falls in Series Finale and Misses out on Playoffs

September 15, 2024

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (42-27, 78-60) were silenced 4-0 by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (34-35, 63-67) in the season finale on Sunday afternoon. Despite the loss, Portland finishes with the second-best overall record in the Eastern League and best overall record in the Northeast Division.

Caleb Bolden had a career day firing 6.0 shutout innings with six strikeouts, both of which were new professional highs. Robert Kwiatkowski spun 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings.

A pitcher's duel kept the scoring silent all the way up until the top of the ninth. Kevin Parada homered over the Maine Monster to put Binghamton on the board. A three-run blast from Matt Rudick to right field extended a 4-0 lead.

RHP TJ Shook (3-4, 3.92 ERA) earned the win pitching 2.0 perfect innings with three strikeouts. RHP Reidis Sena (0-1, 7.94 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 0.2 innings allowing three runs on two hits while walking one and striking out one.

The next Sea Dogs home game will be April 8, 2025 at Hadlock Field. Season tickets are on sale now and single game tickets will be available on Saturday, November 2nd.

