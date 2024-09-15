Parada and Rudick Homer in Ninth, Binghamton Blanks Portland in Season Finale

PORTLAND, Maine - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (34-35, 69-67) hit two home runs in the ninth inning and shutout the Portland Sea Dogs, 4-0, on Sunday at Hadlock Field in the season finale. Binghamton won four of six games in the series and finished the season two games above .500 overall.

In the ninth inning, Kevin Parada led off with a solo home run that put Binghamton up 1-0 against Reidis Sena (0-1). It marked Parada's 13th home run of the season, third in the series, and fifth at Hadlock Field this year.

Jaylen Palmer followed with a double and later in the frame Jett Williams drew a two-out walk. Portland (42-27, 78-60) brought in Jonathan Brand and Matt Rudick greeted him with a three-run home run that put Binghamton up 4-0. It marked Rudick's eighth home run of the season.

Luis Moreno started for Binghamton and allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout over three scoreless innings. Jordany Ventura struck out three batters and allowed two hits and one walk over a Double-A career-high three innings in relief. TJ Shook (3-4) earned the win and tossed two perfect frames with three strikeouts. Joshua Cornielly finished the game with a strikeout in a perfect ninth inning. Binghamton's bullpen retired the final 11 batters of the game.

The Rumble Ponies open the 2025 season against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) on April 4, 2025, at Delta Dental Stadium.

Postgame Notes: It marked Binghamton's 12th shutout of the season...Palmer finished the season on a 15-game on-base streak...Alex Ramírez recorded his 40th stolen base of the season in the second inning, which leads the Eastern League...Ryan Clifford doubled and walked, finishing the season with the 95 walks across High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton...Ventura did not allow a run over his first five Double-A appearances, which spanned 10.1 innings.

