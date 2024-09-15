Yard Goats Head to Playoffs with Three-Game Win-Streak

Akron, OH - Mason Green earned his first Eastern League win in five impressive innings as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the against the Akron RubberDucks 5-4 on Sunday night at Canal Park in Ohio. The Yard Goats left-hander retired the first 11 batters and held Akron to just one run on five hits with five strikeouts in five innings leading Hartford to its third consecutive victory. Adael Amador cranked his 14th home run, and the Yard Goats stole five bases to win the regular season stolen base crown with a franchise-record 207. The Yard Goats open the Eastern League Playoffs on Tuesday at Somerset and will host the Yankees affiliate on Thursday at Dunkin' Park (7:10 PM).

The Yard Goats took a 3-0 lead with three runs in the fifth inning off Akron starter Tommy Mace. Braeden Ward was hit by a pitch and went on to steal second base. Ward then stole third base and catcher Cooper Ingle's throw went into left field and Ward scored the first run of the game. Adael Amador followed with a line drive homer into the right field bullpen, his 14th home run of the season. Juan Guerrero continued the rally with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Braxton Fulford, giving the Yard Goats a 3-0 lead.

After retired the first 11 batters, including four strikeouts, Hartford starter Mason Green surrendered back-to-back singles with two outs in the fourth inning. He then struck out Milan Tolentino to end the threat. Akron put together a two-out rally in the fifth inning with three straight singles, including and RBI hit by Cooper Ingle to make it a 3-1 game.

The Yard Goats added a pair of runs in the sixth off the RubberDucks bullpen to take a 5-1 lead. Ward began the inning with a walk and scored on an infield grounder by Juan Guerrero and Ryan Ritter drove home Amador with a sacrifice fly.

The RubberDucks scored two runs in the eighth inning to make it a 5-3 game. Bryce McGowan came in for the ninth and struck out the first two batters before issuing a walk. CJ Kayfuss followed with an RBI double scoring Yordys Valdez to make it a 5-4 game. McGowan struck out Jorge Burgos to end the game.

The Yard Goats open the best of three Eastern League Northeast Division Championship Series on Tuesday night (6:35 PM) against the NY Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark in New Jersey. RHP Chase Dollander will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app and milb.tv. The Yard Goats will host Somerset for Game 2 of the ELDS on Thursday, September 19th (7:10 PM) at Dunkin' Park.

