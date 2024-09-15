Ducks Late Charge Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Hartford

September 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Hartford Yard Goats held off a late Akron RubberDucks rally to take the regular season finale 5-4 on Sunday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Hartford broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fifth. Braiden Ward reached on a hit by pitch before stealing second and third and scoring on an error to make it 1-0 Yard Goats. Adeal Amador added on with a solo home run. Hartford added one more later in the inning when Braxton Fulford lifted a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0 Yard Goats.

Mound Presence

Tommy Mace worked around traffic most of the night. The right-hander stranded runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings before Hartford got to him in the fifth. In total Mace tossed four and two-thirds innings allowing three runs while striking out one. Ross Carver allowed two runs over an inning and a third. Magnus Ellerts, Lenny Torres Jr. and Davis Sharpe each tossed scoreless innings and combined to strike out five.

Duck Tales

Akron answered Hartford's big inning with a run in the bottom of the fifth. Dayan Frias kept the inning alive with a two-out single before advancing to second on Guy Lipscomb's single. Cooper Ingle lined a single into left center to make it 3-1 Hartford. Akron got closer in the eighth as Alexfri Planez doubled home Jorge Burgos before a wild pitch allowed Milan Tolentino to score and make it 5-3 Yard Goats. The RubberDucks added another run in the ninth as CJ Kayfus doubled home Yordys Valdes to make it 5-4 Hartford, but Kayfus was stranded on second to end the game.

Notebook

Akron finishes the regular season 80-58, which is the best record in the Eastern League and most wins by an Akron club since the 2012 Akron Aeros won 82 games....Akron finishes the second half with 43 wins, which tied with Somerset for most in the Eastern League ...Game Time: 2:49...Attendance: 6,417.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will open the 2024 playoffs at Canal Park as they host the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday, September 17 for game one of the Eastern League Divisional Series. First pitch on Tuesday, September 17 is set for 6:35 p.m. The RubberDucks are asking fans to wear yellow to the game on Tuesday. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.