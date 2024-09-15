Baysox Defeated in 10 Innings in Season Finale

ERIE, PA. - The Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell in the regular season finale to the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a final score of 5-4 in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon from UPMC Park.

Bowie (30-39, 62-75) opened the scoring just two batters in on a Dylan Beavers RBI single to right, his 50th RBI of the season, to bring home Enrique Bradfield Jr. The Orioles No. 6 prospect collected two hits on the day and ends his first full Double-A season batting .241 with 15 homers and 50 RBI.

Creed Willems doubled the Bowie first inning lead with a double off the left-field wall to score Beavers. The Orioles No. 22 prospect went 10-for-21 in the series with a homer and eight RBI.

Erie (39-29, 77-58) responded in the third on a two-out dropped fly ball by left-fielder Douglas Hodo III, scoring Chris Meyers from first. The SeaWolves plated two more runs in the fifth charged to starting right-hander Patrick Reilly on an RBI single from Austin Murr and a double play grounder off the bat of Max Anderson to take a 3-2 lead.

The Orioles No. 14 prospect pitched four innings and gave up three runs (two earned) on three hits, three walks and struck out six in a no decision. Reilly finishes his first stint at Double-A with an ERA of 3.73 ERA in 31.1 innings.

With the Baysox trailing by one entering the ninth, Frederick Bencosme led off the inning with a double and was bunted over to third by Connor Pavolony. A wild pitch by right-hander CJ Weins with Bowie down to its final out plated home Bencosme to force the game into extra innings.

In the tenth, Willems put Bowie ahead 4-3 with his third hit of the game, a two-out RBI single into right-center against the left-hander Murr (W, 1-0), who moved from first base to pitcher with no available Erie relievers remaining.

In the bottom of the tenth, Murr drilled the third pitch thrown by Keagan Gillies (L, 1-3) into the right-center gap to score Patrick Lee from second and tie the game. While trying to reach third base for a triple, Bencosme's throw got away from third baseman Ryan Higgins, allowing Murr to score the winning run.

The Baysox end the 2024 regular season with a record of 62-75 and a second half record of 30-39.

The 2025 Baysox home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8 against the Erie SeaWolves at Prince George's Stadium. The rest of the 2025 schedule will be released at a determined date, including road games, game times and a promotional/events schedule.

