Bowen and Wilson Go Back-To-Back in Finale Win

September 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - Jase Bowen and Eli Wilson banged back-to-back home runs to lead Altoona to a 5-1 win over Richmond in front of 4,330 fans on Sunday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Jaycob Deese started a bullpen day for the Curve and went three innings allowing only one run on just 40 pitches. Blake Townsend earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief and J.C. Flowers and Cy Nielson combined on four hitless innings to finish the victory. Curve pitching struck out seven batters in the finale.

Altoona plated their first run in the fourth inning on a fielder's choice off the bat of Kervin Pichardo to tie the game at one. Bowen and Wilson started the fifth inning with the back-to-back home runs off Jack Choate to take a 3-1 advantage and Altoona added another when Nick Cimillo tripled home Endy Rodriguez against reliever Hunter Dula.

Wilson added an RBI double in the sixth inning to put away the win for Altoona at the plate.

Rodriguez, finishing off the sixth game of his rehab assignment with Altoona, went 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk and scored two runs. Rodriguez went 5-for-24 at the plate with a double and an RBI in his six games.

Altoona finishes the 2024 season with an overall record of 62-76, going 29-40 in the first half and 33-36 in the second half. Tsung-Che Cheng and Kervin Pichardo both led the team with 11 home runs, while Cheng led the team with 54 RBI. Sammy Siani led qualified players with a .254 batting average.

The Curve welcomed 7,027 fans to PNG Field on Saturday night, their fifth-largest crowd of the season. Altoona hosted 305,598 fans throughout the 2024 season, marking the first time since 2007-2008 that the Curve have recorded over 300,000 in total attendance in consecutive seasons, with the Curve announcing an attendance of 308,003 in 2023. The Curve averaged 4,630 fans per game at home this season, their highest number since 2008.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.