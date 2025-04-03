Reading Fightin Phils Unveil Expanded Alarm Tech R-Phils Team Store

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to grow our partnership with Alarm Tech, located in Reading, as the new sponsor of the newly expanded R-Phils team store. The Alarm Tech R-Phils Team Store will officially open on Opening Night, Friday, as the R-Phils welcome the Portland Sea Dogs to FirstEnergy Stadium to kick off the 2025 season.

The brand-new Alarm Tech R-Phils Team Store will offer Fightin Phils fans a vastly expanded store foot print, making shopping for R-Phils gear more convenient and easier than ever before. In total, the footprint of the Alarm Tech Team Store will be three-times larger than previously. In addition to the prior store entrances from the main concourse, and adjacent to the main entrance to the stadium, fans can now enter the Alarm Tech R-Phils Team Store from the Diamond Credit Union Plaza, with a new entrance adjacent to the also expanded Redner's Market Beer & Wine Café Big Straw Slushies. This new entrance, like two of the entrances before it, will feature a dedicated "Kids Door", the perfect size door for youngsters to feel special entering the Alarm Tech R-Phils Team Store via their very own "Kids Door".

Included in the expanded Alarm Tech R-Phils Team Store is a new shipping department, so fans who can't make it out to the ballpark can receive their gear in faster times than ever before. The location of the expanded Alarm Tech R-Phils Team Store is where the Fightin Phils home clubhouse use to reside, so fans shopping in the store will walk the same floors that many Phillies greats, such as Ryan Howard and Mike Schmidt, have.

The expanded Alarm Tech R-Phils Team Store will additionally help to alleviate congestion for Fightin Phils fans as they shop on game days. With more cash registers added and more queue space, fans will be able to stock up and return to their seats without missing much of the action.

While the selection in the Alarm Tech R-Phils Team Store has always been aplenty, the expanded space will allow for more and newer products to be on display. Fans can shop through a variety of hats, jerseys, shirts, novelty items and so much more. Our Throwback "R", Luchadores and Hot Dog Collections will be on full display for fans to gear up for the 2025 season and beyond. In addition, all of fans' Fightin Phils favorites will be in stock, along with Philadelphia Phillies gear, including the Phanatic, popular players and much more.

The Alarm Tech R-Phils Team Store also now features a fitting room, and an expanded shirt press area, where fans can add names & numbers to their favorite jerseys and t-shirts.

With their local ties to the community, and location right down the street from FirstEnergy Stadium, Alarm Tech was the perfect partner for the newly-expanded R-Phils team store. The Fightin Phils are excited to welcome Alarm Tech as the new store sponsor and look forward to a continued partnership with years to come.

"America's Classic Ballpark has always meant a lot to me and my family," said Maggie Fix, Director of Marketing and Administration for Alarm Tech. "Growing up, we've always gone to the stadium and enjoyed games. We thought what better way to get our brand out there in the Berks' County Community, then to be at the Reading Fightin Phils."

There will be an official "ribbon cutting" for the Alarm Tech R-Phils Team Store on Opening Night, April 4th, at approximately 4:45PM.

