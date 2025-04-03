Squirrels' Opening Night Sold out for 15th Consecutive Season

April 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - Friday's Opening Night has sold out, the Richmond Flying Squirrels announced on Wednesday. The team's opener has sold out in each of its 15 seasons at The Diamond dating back to 2010.

Opening Night presented by Chick-fil-A is this Friday as the Flying Squirrels open their final season at The Diamond against the Akron RubberDucks.

Tickets remain available for the Flying Squirrels' other two Opening Weekend games on Saturday and Sunday as well as the rest of the 2025 season online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

"To sell out every home opener in 15 seasons at The Diamond is an incredible feat of which Richmonders should be extremely proud," Flying Squirrels General Manager Anthony Oppermann said. "We fully expect this to be the start of a record-breaking year as we close this chapter of our franchise's history in this iconic ballpark."

National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and former Richmond Braves pitcher John Smoltz will throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Friday night's game. The night kicks off a season-long celebration of The Diamond's 40th anniversary and the Flying Squirrels' 15th season.

For the last three years, the Flying Squirrels have posted the top total and average attendance among all 30 Double-A clubs nationwide. Last year, the team welcomed 435,295 fans and averaged 6,595 fans per game, their highest since 2013. The team expects to surpass six million fans in franchise history later this summer.

Following Friday's opener, the homestand continues with HBCU Night on Saturday presented by Comcast - Xfinity with In-Your-Face Fireworks following the game.

The three-game series concludes on Sunday afternoon with Squirrel Tails Kids Club Welcome Day featuring a youth T-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 kids ages 14 and younger presented by Atlantic Union Bank. Sign-ups for the Squirrel Tails Kids Club are open now at SquirrelsBaseball.com.

The full 2025 Flying Squirrels promotion schedule, which includes giveaways, fireworks, appearances and more, is available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com.

