Yard Goats Partner with WTIC/Audacy

April 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that it has partnered with media giant Audacy for the second consecutive season. Selected radio broadcasts will be carried on the 50,000-watt WTIC Newstalk 1080 AM, and all games home and road will be available on the free Audacy app and on the Yard Goats website. The Yard Goats broadcasting team of Jeff Dooley and Dan Lovallo will call the action. In addition, fans will be able to hear daily reports on "Brian & Company" with host Brian Shactman, weekday mornings from 5:30 until 9:00. The Yard Goats will be promoted all season long on 96.5 TIC, Lite 100.5 WRCH, and HOT 93.7.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Audacy and have all of our broadcasts available for fans to listen," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "WTIC is a legendary radio station in our market, and we look forward to having some games carried on Newstalk 1080, along with the recaps on Brian & Company."

WTIC Newstalk 1080 Broadcast Schedule

April 24 6:35 PM vs Somerset Patriots (Yankees)

May 8 6:35 PM vs New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)

June 4 6:00 vs Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox)

July 4 7:05 vs Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

August 20 6:35 vs Somerset Patriots (Yankees)

August 23 6:35 vs Somerset Patriots (Yankees)

(games subject to change)

The Yard Goats open the season on Friday, April 4th (7:10 PM) against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots. Individual game tickets, season tickets, group tickets and luxury suites for all Yard Goats games at Dunkin' Park are now available to purchase on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or over the phone 860-246-4628, and the tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.