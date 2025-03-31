Philadelphia Phillies Announce 2025 Reading Fightin Phils Break Camp Roster

March 31, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Philadelphia Phillies have announced the 2025 Break Camp roster for the Reading Fightin Phils. The roster includes 29 total players, with 15 pitchers and 14 position players.

Headlined on the roster is Phillies No. 2 prospect Aidan Miller, who joined the Fightin Phils for the final two weeks of the season in 2024. Moises Chace and Jean Cabrera, both added to the Phillies 40-man roster this past offseason, will be featured on the Fightin Phils pitching staff. Eiberson Castellano also re-joins the Phillies, and R-Phils, after being returned from the Minnesota Twins following spring training.

In total, 20 of the members on the break camp roster have previously played for the Fightin Phils. Just seven of the 29 were acquired via the draft, 16 came as free agents, five through trades and one from the minor league phase of the Rule Five Draft.

Here is the 2025 Fightin Phils Break Camp roster:

Pitchers (15): Nelson L. Alvarez, Andrew Bechtold, Jean Cabrera, Eiberson Castellano, Moises Chace, Jack Dallas, Braeden Fausnaught, Daniel Harper, Chuck King, Travis Kuhn, Gunner Mayer, Griff McGarry, Wesley Moore, Gabe Mosser and Andrew Walling

Catchers (3): Paul McIntosh, Andrick Nava and Caleb Ricketts

Infielders (6): Keaton Anthony, Trent Farquhar, Aidan Miller, Robert Moore, Felix Reyes and Luis Verdugo

Outfielders (5): Cade Fergus, Marcus Lee Sang, Hendry Mendez, Leandro Pineda and Elio Prado

The Fightin Phils open up the 2025 season on Friday, April 4, against the Portland Sea Dogs at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are available and can be purchased at

rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. Radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on 830WEEU.com, or fans can watch the game on MiLB TV or for free on the Bally Live App.

Reading remains home from April 4-6 against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. The first 4,000 adults will receive an America's Classic Ballpark 75th Anniversary Hawaiian Shirt, thanks to Savage Auto Group, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, honoring the Downtown Campus staff, Feesers and Alarm Tech. On Saturday, the first 1,500 kids receive a 2025 Team Photo, presented by Feesers. The series ends Sunday when the first 1,000 kids get a mystery Fightin Phils bobblehead.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.