Townsquare Media Continues to Serve as Radio Home for Rumble Ponies Radio Broadcasts as Part of Multi-Year Extension

March 31, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, and Townsquare Media announced a multi-year extension that continues a four-decade relationship keeping Townsquare Media as the radio home of all Rumble Ponies games.

All 2025 Rumble Ponies games will air on WNBF News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM and fans can listen to all games online through the WNBF app. On-air coverage will begin 15 minutes prior to first pitch with the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show presented by the William Orband Harding Brooks Insurance Group.

"The Rumble Ponies are pleased to continue their long-standing relationship with Townsquare Media with this multi-year agreement," said Binghamton Rumble Ponies General Manager Richard Tylicki. "They continue to remain valued partners, and I am glad our fans have such a wonderful home to listen to Ponies baseball for years to come."

"For over 30 years, WNBF has had the privilege of being the home of Minor League Baseball in Binghamton!" said Townsquare Media Binghamton Market President/CRO Mary Beth Walsh. "Townsquare Media's primary mission is to be closely involved with our community, and nothing says community like the Binghamton Rumble Ponies!! Here's to another great season!!"

Broadcasters Jacob Wilkins and Matt Levine return to the Rumble Ponies booth to call the action for the 2025 season. Wilkins begins his sixth season as the "Voice of the Rumble Ponies." He has also provided play-by-play the past two seasons for Major League Baseball's Postseason game telecasts in India, produced by the Emmy Award-winning MLB Network. As part of the production, Wilkins has broadcasted over 30 games spanning each round of the playoffs, as well as contributing as on-air talent for other MLB assignments.

Wilkins also served as the radio voice of the Binghamton University Women's Basketball team for two years on Townsquare Media and as an Adjunct Professor at the University. Previously, Wilkins anchored reports for WFAN, CBS Sports Radio, and SiriusXM Radio, along with broadcasting baseball games for LIU Brooklyn. At FAN, Wilkins also filled in hosting the Yankees Postgame Show on the Yankees Radio Network, along with contributing to the station's Giants, Devils, and Nets coverage.

Levine begins his third season as part of the Rumble Ponies broadcast team. A 2022 graduate from the University of Maryland, Levine is also the play-by-play voice of the Stony Brook University women's basketball team on SNY. He also serves as the sideline reporter for Stony Brook football games. Previously, Levine called games at St. John's University, Long Island University, for the Falmouth Commodores in the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League and was the Director of Broadcasting for the Maryland Baseball Network.

The Rumble Ponies open the 2025 season on the road Friday, April 4 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at 6:35 p.m. The home opener is on Tuesday, April 8 against the Hartford Yard Goats at 6:07 p.m. Season Tickets and flex booklets are currently on sale and can be purchased by visiting Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or online at www.bingrp.com.

