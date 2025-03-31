Oppermann Named Flying Squirrels' General Manager

RICHMOND, Va. - Anthony Oppermann has been named General Manager of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

Ben Rothrock, who has been the Flying Squirrels' General Manager since 2017 and Chief Operating Officer since 2023, will continue to serve as the team's COO. The move allows Rothrock to focus his efforts on the construction of CarMax Park, the team's new home stadium and multi-use entertainment venue set to open in 2026, while Oppermann oversees the day-to-day operations of the club.

"With the ongoing construction and imminent move to CarMax Park, I'm thrilled that I am able to offer new opportunities to members of my accomplished management team," Flying Squirrels Managing Partner Lou DiBella said. "As Ben Rothrock's responsibilities in the Squirrels organization grow, it's natural that Anthony Oppermann should become the third GM in Richmond Flying Squirrels history. Opp has been an integral part of what we do and has earned this exciting opportunity."

Oppermann, a member of the Flying Squirrels' original staff, is in his third stint with the club. He returned to the team in 2023 as an Assistant General Manager before serving as the Flying Squirrels' Chief Marketing Officer last season.

"I still vividly remember the 'Baseball is Back' press conference on Sept. 23, 2009, which was the first event I worked as a member of the Flying Squirrels. Now with CarMax Park literally upon the horizon, we're finally in position to realize the vision we had for the organization back then," Oppermann said. "The gravity of this moment is not lost on me, and I look forward to working with Lou and our ownership group, my teammates and our community and corporate partners to make Richmond the new standard for our industry."

A native of La Grange, Texas, Oppermann joined the team as the Director of Media and was part of their original broadcast team from 2009-2012. He returned to Richmond as the Executive Director of Marketing & Promotions from 2017-2021. Overall, Oppermann has spent parts of 15 seasons in professional baseball including time with the Round Rock Express, Daytona Cubs, Potomac Nationals, Reading Fightin Phils and Houston Astros. Prior to returning to Richmond in 2023, he was the Communications and Marketing Manager for the Galveston Bay Foundation in Kemah, Texas.

The Flying Squirrels open the final season at The Diamond on Friday night against the Akron RubberDucks. Hall of Fame inductee and former Richmond Braves pitcher John Smoltz will be on hand to throw out a ceremonial first pitch. Tickets for all 2025 Flying Squirrels games are on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

