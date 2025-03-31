Yard Goats Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced its 2025 Opening Day Roster. The Yard Goats roster is set with a league maximum 28 active players. 15 pitchers and 13 position players have been assigned to Hartford, including two first round picks, outfielder Benny Montgomery (8th overall in 2021) and RHP Gabriel Hughes (10th overall in 2022). Montgomery is the Rockies #15 ranked prospect and Hughes is listed as #16 by MLB.com. The Yard Goats Opening Day Roster includes 15 returning players to Hartford along with 13 newcomers. The roster has 16 Rockies draft picks, 6 International Free Agents, 3 MiLB Free Agents, two players acquired in trades, and one player selected in the most recent Rule 5 Draft. The Yard Goats are coming off their first ever playoff season in 2024.

Headlining the prospect list is the Rockies #3 overall prospect, outfielder Cole Carrigg (2nd round pick in 2023). Carrigg led the High-A Northwest League in home runs last year, was named a Baseball America High Class A All-Star, NWL All-Star, and selected as player of the week three times. #21 Prospect Kyle Karros, son of former 14-year MLB veteran Eric Karros (Dodgers, Cubs, Athletics), will play third base for the Yard Goats. Karros was named Most Valuable Player in the Northwest League in 2024, while leading the league in batting (.311), RBI (78), OBP (.390), SLG (.485), hits (147), 2B (33), XBH (50), and total bases (229). Right-handed pitcher Jack Mahoney (3rd round pick in 2023) rounds out the prospect list at #30. Mahoney was the Opening Day starter last year for Low-A Fresno and the Game One starter for Spokane in the Northwest League Playoffs.

Leading the cast of position player returnees is 1B/OF Zach Kokoska, who led the Eastern League in home runs (20), and finished 3rd in EL in extra-base hits (43), and 5th RBI (67). Also returning to the Yard Goats are pitchers Blake Adams, Mason Albright, Alec Barger, Collin Baumgartner, Brayan Castillo, Mason Green, Gabriel Hughes, Bryce McGowan, Evan Shawver, Carson Skipper, and outfielders, Benny Montgomery, Braiden Ward, Juan Guerrero, infielder Nic Kent and catcher Jose Cordova.

The Colorado Rockies set the Yard Goats roster and are responsible for all the player transactions during the season. Since the inaugural season of 2016, the Yard Goats have produced 68 Major League players, including seven from last year's team.

2025 Hartford Yard Goats Opening Day Roster

RHP Blake Adams Springfield, AR (Kansas State University), LHP Mason Albright Frederick, MD (IMG Academy), RHP Alec Barger Champaign, IL (NC State University), RHP Collin Baumgartner Alton, IL (University of Kansas), C Bryant Betancourt Valencia, VZ, OF Cole Carrigg Modesto, CA (San Diego State University), RHP Brayan Castillo Santiago, DR, C Jose Cordova Guayana, VZ, LHP Mason Green Lenexa, KS (University of Central Missouri), OF Juan Guerrero San Pedro, DR, INF GJ Hill Santa Cruz, CA (Santa Cruz HS), RHP Gabriel Hughes Anchorage, AK (Gonzaga), INF Dylan Jorge La Habana, Cuba, RHP Victor Juarez Monterrey, MX, INF Kyle Karros Los Angeles, CA (UCLA), INF Nic Kent Charlottesville, VA (University of Virginia), OF Zach Kokoska Greensburg, PA (Kansas State University), RHP Jack Mahoney Algonquin, IL (University of South Carolina), C Ben McCabe Sarasota, FL (University of Central Florida) RHP Bryce McGowan Cary, NC (UNC-Charlotte), OF Benny Montgomery Paoli, PA (Red Land HS), LHP Evan Shawver Lorain, OH (University of Cincinnati), LHP Carson Skipper Birmingham, AL (Auburn University), RHP Connor Staine Clinton, NJ (University of Central Florida), INF Jose Torres Guayubin, DR, (NC State University), LHP Matt Turner Miami, FL (Miami Palmetto HS), OF Braiden Ward Turlock, CA (University of Washington), LHP Sam Weatherly Ann Arbor, MI (Clemson University),

The Yard Goats open the season on Friday, April 4th (7:10 PM) against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots. Individual game tickets, season tickets, group tickets and luxury suites for all Yard Goats games at Dunkin' Park are now available to purchase on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or over the phone 860-246-4628, and the tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

