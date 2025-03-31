Spencer Jones Headlines Somerset's 2025 Break Camp Roster

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced the 2025 break camp roster for the Double-A Somerset Patriots. No. 3 prospect OF Spencer Jones will begin the season in Somerset to lead a talented roster consisting of 15 players with previous time with the club. - FULL ROSTER ATTACHED -

Jones hit .259 (125-for-482) with 73R, 30 doubles, 6 triples, 17HR, 78RBI, 54BB and 25SB in 122 games with Double-A Somerset last season. In a 2024 Eastern League All-Star campaign, Jones led qualified Yankees minor leaguers in RBI, extra-base hits (53) and total bases (218), ranked second in hits, tied for second in triples, tied for third in doubles, fourth in runs scored, sixth in home runs and 10th in slugging percentage. Jones, 23, has spent three minor league seasons in the Yankees organization (2022-24), hitting .270/.344/.456 (285-for-1,055) with 165R, 65 doubles, 10 triples, 37HR, 156RBI, 114BB and 80SB in 264 combined games. He represented the Yankees in each of the past two seasons in the Spring Breakout and All-Star Futures Game. The Encinitas, California native was selected by the Yankees in the first round (25 th overall) of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft out of Vanderbilt University (Tennessee).

C/INF Rafael Flores (No. 17 prospect) was named the 2024 Kevin Lawn Award winner as the Yankees minor league "Position Player of the Year" and Baseball America's Yankees "Minor League Player of the Year." Flores, 24, hit .279 (121-for-434) with 67R, 31 doubles, 21HR, 68RBI, 66BB and 8SB in 122 combined games with High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset in 2024. Among qualified Yankees farmhands, he ranked second in home runs, doubles, extra-base hits (52) and total bases (215), third in hits, was tied for fourth in walks, fifth in RBI, slugging percentage (.495) and OPS (.874), seventh in runs scored and ninth in batting average. Flores has hit .272 (226-for-830) with 120R, 47 doubles, 1 triple, 31HR, 115RBI, 115BB and 11SB in 231 combined games over three minor league seasons in the Yankees organization (2022-24). The Anaheim, California native was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on July 25, 2022.

RHP Cam Schlittler (No. 12 prospect) was named the 2024 Kevin Lawn Award winner as the Yankees minor league "Pitcher of the Year" and the South Atlantic League's "Pitcher of the Year." He made 25 combined appearances (23 starts) with High-A Hudson Valley, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Double-A Somerset in 2024, going 8-8 with a 3.36 ERA (120.2IP, 98H, 58R/45ER, 55BB, 154K, 10HR). He led all qualified Yankees farmhands in strikeouts, was tied for third in wins, ranked fifth in ERA and opponents' BA (.218), sixth in innings pitched and tied for sixth in games started. Schlittler, 24, has gone 9-10 with a 3.56 ERA (166.2IP, 147H, 83R/66ER, 76BB, 204K, 14HR) in 39 games (36 starts) over two minor league seasons in the Yankees organization (2023-24). The Weymouth, Massachusetts, native was selected by the Yankees in the seventh round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft out of Northeastern University (Massachusetts).

SS Alexander Vargas returns to Somerset after being a standout at 2025 Yankees Spring Training. The 23-year-old from Matanzas, Cuba hit .571 (8-for-14) with 3HR, 2 doubles and 7RBI in 13 games. In Double-A Somerset in 2024, Vargas hit .254 (61-for-240) with 7 doubles, 5 triples, 4HR, 30RBI and 14SB in 73 games. The Yankees signed Vargas as a free agent on 8/1/18 and he appeared on MLB Pipeline and Baseball America's Yankees top prospect rankings from 2020-2022, reaching as high as 13.

C Jesus Rodriguez, 22, combined to hit .302 (89-for-295) with 15 doubles, 4 triples, 10HR and 47RBI in 79 games for High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset in 2024. He has a career .311/.397/.477 slash line with 312H, 64 doubles, 14 triples, 25HR, 167RBI and 49SB in 282 games. The Yankees signed the La Victoria, Venezuela native as a free agent on 7/2/18.

RHP Bailey Dees helped anchor Somerset's starting rotation in 2024, finishing 7-7 with a 4.25 ERA and a team-high 145K over 137.2IP in 27 games (26 starts). In his lone postseason start against Hartford in Game 1 of the ELDS, Dees posted 9K in 6.2 IP. Entering his third season with Somerset, Dees is 8-8 with a 4.25 ERA and 163K in 158.2IP in 43 career games (26 starts) for the Patriots. The 26-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina native was selected by the Yankees in the 18 th round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft out of Penn State (Pennsylvania).

Other returnees include RHP Harrison Cohen, RHP Indigo Diaz, RHP Zach Greene, RHP Luis Pacheco, RHP Danny Watson, RHP Colby White, INF Tyler Hardman, OF Cole Gabrielson and OF Jared Wegner.

The Patriots begin the season on the road in Hartford, Connecticut on Friday, April 4 before opening at TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday, April 8 versus the Reading Fightin Phils (PHI).

