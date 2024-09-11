Bats Silent in Shutout Defeat

September 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators were shut out by the Reading Fightin Phils 3-0 Wednesday night at FNB Field. Reading took a 1-0 lead in the 3rd inning, then added two more runs to make it a 3-0 lead in the 8th. The Senators brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the 9th, but they couldn't push a run across the plate.

THE BIG PLAY

With Reading already leading 1-0, Justin Crawford extended the lead to 3-0 with a two-run home run in the 8th inning.

FILIBUSTERS

Jeremy De La Rosa went 2-for-4 with a double... Cortland Lawson went 2-for-3 with a stolen base... Dustin Saenz turned in a quality start as he allowed one run on three hits in six innings... Richard Guasch and Todd Peterson each worked a scoreless inning in relief... Harrisburg out-hit Reading 7-5, but Harrisburg went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position while Reading went 1-for-6.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game will not be aired on radio, but it will be available to watch on MiLB TV.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.