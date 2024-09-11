Bats Silent in Shutout Defeat
September 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators were shut out by the Reading Fightin Phils 3-0 Wednesday night at FNB Field. Reading took a 1-0 lead in the 3rd inning, then added two more runs to make it a 3-0 lead in the 8th. The Senators brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the 9th, but they couldn't push a run across the plate.
THE BIG PLAY
With Reading already leading 1-0, Justin Crawford extended the lead to 3-0 with a two-run home run in the 8th inning.
FILIBUSTERS
Jeremy De La Rosa went 2-for-4 with a double... Cortland Lawson went 2-for-3 with a stolen base... Dustin Saenz turned in a quality start as he allowed one run on three hits in six innings... Richard Guasch and Todd Peterson each worked a scoreless inning in relief... Harrisburg out-hit Reading 7-5, but Harrisburg went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position while Reading went 1-for-6.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game will not be aired on radio, but it will be available to watch on MiLB TV.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from September 11, 2024
- Fausnaught's First Double-A Win Powers Fightins to 3-0 Shutout over Harrisburg - Reading Fightin Phils
- Peterson Shines in 5-4 Akron Win - Akron RubberDucks
- Dees Delivers Dominance As Patriots Seize First Place - Somerset Patriots
- Yard Goats Drop Another One-Run Game - Hartford Yard Goats
- Murr Drives Home Five as Erie Downs Baysox - Erie SeaWolves
- Baysox Let Early Lead Slip in Wednesday Defeat - Bowie Baysox
- Bowen and Dixon Lead Late Rally over Squirrels - Altoona Curve
- Cats Lose in Macko's Return to Double-A - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Sea Dogs Drop Second Straight to Rumble Ponies 8-4 - Portland Sea Dogs
- Squirrels Rally But Fall Late to Curve - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Binghamton's Balanced Effort Leads to Win in Portland - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Bats Silent in Shutout Defeat - Harrisburg Senators
- Eastern League Playoffs Return to UPMC Park - Erie SeaWolves
- September 11, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Harrisburg Senators Stories
- Bats Silent in Shutout Defeat
- Senators Edge Fightin Phils, 5-4
- Senators Score Late to Take Series Finale
- Senators' Late Rally Fizzles
- Senators Down Baysox, 6-3