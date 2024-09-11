Baysox Let Early Lead Slip in Wednesday Defeat

September 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, PA. - The Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a final score of 10-6 on Wednesday night from UPMC Park.

Bowie (28-37, 60-73) jumped out to a 3-0 lead two and a half innings in after Creed Willems hit a two-run homer in the first inning and collected an RBI single in the third. The Orioles No. 22 prospect delivered his first three hit game at Double-A.

Erie (37-27, 75-56) evened the score at three in the bottom of the third on a two-run single from Austin Murr and an RBI single from Gage Workman against starting right-hander Ryan Long. Long pitched 3.1 innings and allowed four runs on three hits over three walks and one strikeout in a no-decision.

The Baysox retook the lead 5-3 in the fourth with a pair of runs across after Enrique Bradfield Jr. scored from third on a passed ball and another RBI single from Willems. It's Willems' first four RBI game at Double-A.

The SeaWolves grabbed the lead back with three runs (two of the runs unearned) in the fourth on another two-run single from Murr and an RBI groundout from Workman against right-hander Bradley Brehmer (L, 4-6).

Four more Erie runs scored in the sixth against right-hander Tyler Burch, who made his season debut after being activated from the 60-day injured list. Murr drove in his fourth run of the game with a sacrifice fly while Liam Hicks drove home a pair with a double. An RBI double from Max Anderson extended the SeaWolves lead to 10-6.

Orioles outfielder and Major League rehabber Heston Kjerstad pulled Bowie within a run in the seventh with an RBI groundout to second base but Willems struck out swinging with the bases loaded and two down to end the threat.

Kjerstad finished the game 2-for-5 at the plate and he is now 3-for-8 with two RBI through his first two games of his rehab assignment.

Douglas Hodo III went 3-for-5 with two doubles in the losing effort. Of his eight Double-A hits, six have gone for extra bases with five of them doubles.

Former Baysox right-hander Tim Naughton (W, 9-0) picked up the win with two scoreless innings of relief while right-hander Tyler Owens (S, 2) recorded a four-out save.

Bowie outhit Erie 14-10 but stranded 11 men on base and gave up 10 free bases (six walks, two hit-by-pitches, and two errors).

The Baysox continue their final series of the season against the SeaWolves tomorrow at 6:05 pm from UPMC Park. RHP Peter Van Loon (1-1, 2.98 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against a pitcher to be determined for Erie.

The 2025 Baysox home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8 against the Erie SeaWolves at Prince George's Stadium. The rest of the 2025 schedule will be released at a determined date, including road games, game times and a promotional/events schedule.

For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

