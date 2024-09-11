Fausnaught's First Double-A Win Powers Fightins to 3-0 Shutout over Harrisburg
September 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Reading Fightin Phils News Release
(Harrisburg, PA) - Stellar pitching by Braeden Fausnaught and a two-run blast from Justin Crawford powered the Fightins (26-38; 57-75) to a 3-0 shutout over Harrisburg (28-37; 66-68) on Wednesday. With the victory, Reading drops a five-game losing streak.
Justin Crawford's 2-for-4 night began in the top of the third inning, as his RBI single scored Cade Fergus. Crawford was responsible for all three of Reading's runs as he blasted his third Double-A homer in the eighth, a two-run shot.
Braeden Fausnaught (W, 1-3) tossed a five-hit shutout, going six innings and striking out five to earn his first Double-A win. Of his 74 pitches, 70% were strikes, as he held his command through the length of the Senators lineup. Daniel Harper earned the save (2) as he pitched a scoreless ninth, striking out one.
Dustin Saenz (1-5) suffered the loss, as he pitched six innings, allowed one earned run on three hits, walked three, and struck out three.
The Fightin Phils return to the field Thursday against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, at 6:30 p.m. Reading's pitching is yet to be announced, while RHP Andry Lara will start for Harrisburg. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.
