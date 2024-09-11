Yard Goats Drop Another One-Run Game

September 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron, OH - Trailing 5-0 in the seventh inning, the Yard Goats rallied to score four runs in the frame, but it wasn't enough as the Akron RubberDucks defeated Hartford 5-4 on Wednesday night at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio. Former UConn standout Austin Peterson hurled six scoreless innings with six strikeouts to record the win for Akron. It was the Yard Goats second straight one-run loss, and fourth loss in a row after winning 10 of the previous 12 games. All eight games against Akron this season have been one-run results. Ryan Ritter had two hits to extend his on base streak to 30 consecutive games, a new franchise record. Bladimir Restituyo cranked a two-run homer and Warming Bernabel had his 14-game hit-streak end.

The RubberDucks scored a pair of runs in the second inning on Cooper Ingle's two-out two-run single off Yard Goats starter Chase Dollander to give Akron a 2-0 lead.

Akron starter Austin Peterson, a former UConn hurler retired the first ten batters before allowing a single to Ryan Ritter in the fourth inning. He went six scoreless innings and allowed just three hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

The RubberDucks added three runs in the fifth inning to make it a 5-0 game. CJ Kayfuss doubled home Tyrese Turner to make it 3-0, Jorge Burgus infield grounder scored Ingle to make it 4-0 and then after a passed ball it was 5-0.

The Yard Goats scored four runs in the seventh inning off reliever Davis Sharpe. Braxton Fulford singled, stole second and scored on a throwing error, giving Hartford its first run. Zach Kokoska followed with an RBI double, scoring Juan Guerrero and it was 5-2. Next, Bladimir Restituyo cranked a two-run homer over the left field fence to make it 5-4. After a single by Adael Amador, Jack Leftwich came in and ended the rally. Leftwich and Zane Moorehouse combined to retire the final seven Yard Goats batters.

The Yard Goats continue a six-game series against the RubberDucks at Canal Park in Ohio on Wednesday night at 6:35 PM. RHP Blake Adams will start for the Yard Goats and LHP Parker Messick Austin will start for Akron. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app and milb.tv.

Final: Akron 5, Hartford 4

WP: Peterson (7-2)

LP: Dollander (2-1)

S: Moorehouse (2)

Time: 2:29

