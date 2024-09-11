Dees Delivers Dominance As Patriots Seize First Place

September 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots pitcher Bailey Dees

The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 8-2 on Wednesday night in game two of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark.

Paired with a Portland loss, Somerset takes sole possession of first place in Northeast Division by 0.5 games with four left to play. Over their last 26 games, the Patriots are 19-7 while outscoring opponents 128-73 (+55). In their last nine games, Somerset's pitching staff has thrown to a 2.48 ERA and Eastern League best 0.90 WHIP. Cole Ayers, Matt Sauer, and Danny Watson combined to hurl 3.2 shutout IP of relief with 1 H, 0 BB, and 2 K. Since 8/13 @HFD, Somerset's bullpen owns a Double-A best 2.12 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, and 3.18 K/BB.

RHP Bailey Dees (5.1 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 4 K) earned his seventh win of the season, yielding 2 ER over 5.1 IP with 4 K. In his last four starts, Dees is 3-0 with 3 ER in 22.2 IP (1.19 ERA) and 29 K. Over his first 4 IP, Dees held the Fisher Cats off the board on 1 H and 1 BB with 3 K. Dees ranks among Eastern League leaders this season with 145 K (1st), 137.2 IP (5th), .226 AVG (5th), and a 1.25 WHIP (7th).

RHP Danny Watson (1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K) fired a shutout 9th inning with 1 K. Over his last six appearances, Watson has pitched to a 1.29 ERA in 7 IP with 4 H, 0 BB, and 7 K.

RF Jared Wegner (2-for-3, 3 RBI, R, 2B, BB) extended Somerset's lead to 8-2 with a two-run single in the 8th inning as part of a two-hit, three-RBI night. Wednesday marked Wegner's 11th multi-hit game of the season and 9th multi-RBI performance. Wegner's 3 RBI matched a career high. Over his last 13 games, Wegner is batting .293 with 2 HR, 11 RBI, and 7 R.

2B Anthony Seigler (1-for-3, RBI, 2 R, BB) scored a pair of runs in the contest in addition to an RBI single in the 1st inning. Over his last 25 games since 8/14, Seigler is batting .325/.434/.530 with 3 HR, 14 RBI, and 18 R. Seigler has reached base in five straight games. Seigler has worked a walk in three straight games and has 13 BB over his last 18 games. Seigler's 42 BB since 6/17 are tops in the Eastern League, while his 61 BB this season lead the Patriots.

