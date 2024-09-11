September 11, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

September 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

PONIES RUMBLE OVER PORTLAND The Portland Sea Dogs fell short in 4-3 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday night. Wikelman Gonzalez fired 5.0 innings with seven strikeouts to start. Blaze Jordan and Allan Castro both notched multi-hit nights. Gabriel Jackson pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts in his Hadlock Field debut. Binghamton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second after an error scored Jeremiah Jackson. Portland tied the game in the bottom of the third after Elih Marrero doubled (12) while Allan Castro scored on an error issued to the left fielder. A ground-rule double from Jackson in the top of the sixth inning propelled the Ponies back to a 2-1 lead. Allan Castro singled in the bottom of the seventh while Nathan Hickey came home to score on an error issued to the center fielder to even the score again. Abraham Liendo singled to right field to drive in the leading run and put Portland on top for the first time, 3-2. Ryan Clifford clubbed a go-ahead two-run blast in the top of the eighth to give Binghamton a 4-3 lead.

ROMERO RAKES Mikey Romero rocketed his sixth homer with the Sea Dogs in Sunday's finale in Manchester. After being promoted on August 27th, Romero has six homers over 11 games and is hitting .260 with a .640 slugging percentage and .909 OPS. Romero has collected hits in all but two games and has notched two multi-hit games within that span.

CEPEDA CLOSES THE DOOR RHP Felix Cepeda was reinstated from the IL ahead of the series finale in New Hampshire and earned his Eastern League-leading 14th save of the season in his first outing back. With 1.0 perfect inning with one strikeout in the ninth on Sunday, Cepeda is 14/18 in save opportunities this season. The second most saves belongs to both Jack Leftwich in Akron (10) and Tommy McCollum in Reading (10).

WELCOME TO PORTLAND Portland made a host of roster moves prior to yesterday's series opener. Outfielder, Corey Rosier was promoted to Triple-A Worcester while infielder Bryan Gonzalez and catcher Ronald Rosario were promoted from High-A Greenville. Right handed pitchers Tyler Uberstine and Blake Wehunt were also both promoted from High-A Greenville.

PONIES IN PORTLAND The Portland Sea Dogs will host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies this week at Hadlock Field for the final series of the regular season. Portland owns a 10-9 record against Binghamton this season overall but owns a 1-6 record against the Ponies at home. It will mark the last of four series with Binghamton this season.

WHERE DO WE STAND With a loss last night, the Portland Sea Dogs remain in first place, 0.5 game ahead of Somerset. The Hartford Yard Goats rank third, 4.5 games out but already clinched the first half title. With the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 9.0 games out, the Reading Fightin Phils 15.0 back and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 18.5 games out, the second half title is between Portland and Somerset with five to play.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 11, 2005 - The Sea Dogs clinched their third Northern Division Title with a 9-2 victory over the Trenton Thunder at Hadlock Field. Portland received multi-hit games from the first seven hitters in the lineup and smacked four home runs and 15 hits off five Thunder pitchers.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Blake Wehunt will have the start in game two in what will be his Double-A debut. Wehunt was promoted from High-A Greenville on September 10th where he owned a 1-6 record and 4.42 ERA across 13 starts and 59.0 inning. He struck out 65 while allowing only 19 walks to hold opponents to a .213 average. Wehunt began the season with Single-A season where he earned a 2-0 record and 2.16 ERA across eight starts and 33.1 combined innings.

