Sea Dogs Drop Second Straight to Rumble Ponies 8-4

September 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (40-25, 76-58) dropped their second straight game with an 8-4 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (32-33, 67-65) on Wednesday night.

Elih Marrero smoked his sixth homer in a multi-hit night. Blaze Jordan recorded his second multi-hit night of the series going two-for-four with an RBI while notching his fourth consecutive multi-hit night. Ahbram Liendo went three-for-three with an RBI and a walk.

Ryan Clifford put Binghamton on the board first with an RBI single in the top of the first. A two-run blast from Kevin Parada in the top of the second extended a 3-0 lead.

Blaze Jordan put Portland on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning, driving in Nathan Hickey who reached on a double.

Parada hit an RBI single in the top of the fourth to extend a three-run lead.

Marrero launched his sixth homer to right field in the bottom of the fourth inning. The two-run shot to the bullpen put Portland within one.

Matt Rudick doubled in the top of the fifth to extend a 5-3 lead but Ahbram Liendo hit an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning to put Portland within one.

The Rumble Ponies scored two in the top of the seventh after Mateo Gil doubled while Jaylen Palmer scored on an error. Jett Williams hit an RBI single to score Gil and extend a 7-4 lead. Palmer hit an RBI single in the eighth inning to double the lead, 8-4.

RHP Justin Lawson (1-0, 0.00 ERA) earned the win pitching 1.2 perfect innings with three strikeouts. RHP Blake Wehunt (0-1, 9.00 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 5.0 innings allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out one. He did not issue a walk.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field on Thursday, September 12th, 2024 for game three of a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Game three is slated for 6:00pm. Portland will send LHP Connelly Early (2-2, 5.17 ERA) to the mound while Binghamton will start RHP Nolan McLean (1-8, 4.52 ERA) will get the ball for Binghamton.

